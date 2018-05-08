County council honors state wrestling champ
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
PICKENS — Pickens County Council honored a standout athlete Monday night.
Liberty High School’s Cole Murphy won his fourth straight Class 2A state championship in wrestling this year. The championship was held at the Anderson Civic Center in February.
“You timed this just right, as you could be a part of the 150-year
