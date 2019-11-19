County council honors Stone

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Last month, former Pickens County Sheriff C. David Stone was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Columbia.

During last week’s Pickens County Council meeting, Stone was recognized for that honor and commended for a lifetime of service.

County council unanimously passed a resolution congratulating Stone on his induction.

Council chairman Roy Costner read the resolution aloud.

The resolution said Stone served as Pickens County Sheriff for 44 years until

You do not have permission to view this content