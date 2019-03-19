County council lends support to nonprofit

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County Council is throwing its support behind a local nonprofit in applying for grant funds that will allow it to continue to help homeless families.

During its March 11 meeting, council discussed a resolution in support of Family Promise of Pickens County.

Family Promise aims to “help families get back on their feet,” executive director Armilla Moore said.

The organization, in conjunction with local church congregations, provides “sheltering services to families who

