County donates $57K toward renovating Pickens landmark

By Rocky Nimmons

Publisher

rnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — One of the most well-known places in Pickens is about to get a facelift, as the legendary Bruce Field will soon see renovations.

On Friday, Pickens County Councilman Wes Hendricks was at the old stadium with check in hand as he presented Pickens Recreation Department director Cheri Anthony with $57,000 earmarked to renovate the stadium that has been a staple of downtown Pickens for more than 65 years.

Bruce Field, the longtime home of the Pickens High School Blue Flame, was donated to the city after the school moved down U.S.

You do not have permission to view this content