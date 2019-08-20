County holds opioid summit

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — More than 30 people have died from drug overdoses in Pickens County this year, setting an all-time high for the area, according to the county’s coroner.

The Pickens County Opioid Summit was held Wednesday at the Madren Center in Clemson, and Coroner Kandy Kelley told the audience of more than 100 people that 32 people had died from drug overdoses to date.

She said a spike in fentanyl use has been a factor in higher overdose numbers in recent years.

“I’m seeing fentanyl mixed in, and the people who are using the heroin think it’s safe because they’ve used it before, and when

You do not have permission to view this content