County officials declare state of emergency in wake of flooding

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County Council chairman Roy Coster declared a state of emergency following a heavy storm Thursday that caused flash flooding throughout the county.

By Thursday evening, more than 60 roads had been closed in Pickens County due to the storm, with more roads expected to be added to that list.

“We are declaring a state of emergency so that we can be proactive in being able to help as quickly as possible,” Costner said at a press conference held in the county’s Emergency Operations Center on Thursday evening.

In addition to the roads, “numerous roads and businesses” were impacted by the storm, he said.

Declaring a state of emergency allows outside resources to be brought in “to benefit the

