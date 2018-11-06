County plans events for Veterans Day

LIBERTY — The streets of downtown Liberty will be filled with red, white and blue this Sunday, Nov. 11, as Pickens County pays tributes to its veterans.

The Veterans Day weekend festivities will kick off a day earlier on Saturday with a dinner hosted and sponsored by Golden Creek Baptist Church in Liberty, where a free meal will be served to those who register in advance through the Veterans Affairs office.

The celebration will continue on Sunday at 2 p.m. with hundreds of veterans walking or riding in the military parade. The public is encouraged

You do not have permission to view this content