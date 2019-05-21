County plans to dissolve 13 fire boards

Hearing set before final vote June 3

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County residents will have an opportunity to speak for or against officials’ efforts to dissolve the county’s 13 fire boards next month.

During its meeting last week, county council unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance dissolving the boards. The boards are set to be replaced by the county’s Emergency Services Board.

A public hearing on the issue is scheduled before third reading at council’s June 3 meeting.

Easley resident Harry Carson said at last week’s meeting officials have not given people enough notice about the meetings.

“They say they want public input on stuff,” he said. “They ran two legal notices for a public forum May 3 at 6:30 p.m. Did we have it? No, we didn’t. We changed the date.”

While county council usual meets the first Monday of the month, its May meeting was moved to May 13.

“Now we’re going to have the public forum before the final vote on June 3,” Carson said.

Having the public hearing before the June 3 vote doesn’t give council members enough time after hearing from residents, he said.

“If anybody says anything about it, does it give them time to think about it?” he said. “Do you have time to think about it, check out the facts and all?”

He asked why officials are “messing with something that’s not broken.”

In March, county officials said that only a few of the 13 boards actually function the way they were intended to.

County emergency services director Scott Smith said in March that of the 13 fire boards, only three — Vineyards, Springs and Easley — have enough members to constitute a quorum.

Carson said the county is doing away with fire fees and switching to a millage-based system.

“A fee, by state law, can only be used for what it’s collected for,” he said. “Y’all going to millage, right, with the fire fees? Doing away with it, go to millage, so you can use the millage for anything you want to. It’s a backdoor tax increase, folks. That’s all it is.”

Council chairman Roy Costner asked county attorney Ken Roper to clarify what council was set to vote on Monday night.

“We’re not voting on any of the fees or millage,” Costner said. “We’re voting on something completely different.”

Roper said Costner was correct.

“The ordinance that’s in front of you tonight would allow the county to make that decision, in different areas of the county, as they saw fit, in the future,” he said. “It’s not changing anything in the fee or millage structure at present.”

Councilman Carl Hudson said changing the fire districts’ funding mechanism would require a separate ordinance.

Roper agreed.

“To change the funding mechanism for a specific district, a specific area of the county, would require three readings and a public hearing,” he said. “That’s not what this ordinance is.”

Costner said council was voting to have one emergency services board over fire service “instead of 13 different boards.”

“It’s an efficiency problem,” he said.

Costner said all the fire chiefs across all districts are “on board with the plan.”

Roper said the ordinance “would simply combine the boards to one board.”

“That’s the big change in that ordinance,” he said. “There won’t be any other noticeable change to the public or the county operations.”