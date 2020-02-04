County players honored for success on hardwood

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The Tri-County Tip Off Club announced its December Players of the Month recently, with many of Pickens County’s best being featured.

The awards, which are given to the best high school basketball players in Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties, were given to players from all four of the county’s schools.

Kicking off the list were two selections from Daniel High School in Sincere Hicks and Bobby Taylor. Hicks is averaging more than 11 points a game for a Daniel girls’ team that has recently found its stride and is sitting atop the region standings with a 5-0 Region I-4A record. Meanwhile, Taylor has been the engine behind the Lion boys’ (18-5, 4-2) success this year, scoring 16.6 points per game.

Elsewhere in the county, Skylan Swindoll was named to the team from

You must be logged in to view this content.