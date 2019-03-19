County prison escapee caught

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — An inmate who escaped from the Pickens County Prison earlier this month was recaptured Thursday evening.

Steven Leroy Aiken, 45, was arrested without incident at a Liberty home around 7 p.m. March 14, Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said.

Aiken escaped from the prison at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, March 10, when a perimeter door was opened to bring laundry into the facility, Hashe said.

Incarcerated at the prison since January, Aiken was serving a 128-day Family Court sentence for failure to pay child support when he escaped.

On Jan. 7, he was charged with domestic violence and malicious

You do not have permission to view this content