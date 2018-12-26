County program gives new life to bikes, gifts for kids

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A brainchild of Pickens County Councilman Wes Hendricks has led to a program that gives new life to old bicycles, teaches county inmates new skills and benefits local children in need.

Before he was elected to council, Hendricks had noticed that many serviceable bicycles were winding up in landfills.

“I thought ‘That’s a shame,’” he said. “These bikes were usable. After I was elected, the idea came to create this program.”

The bicycle refurbishing program began last year. Used bikes were recovered from the county’s recycling centers and then restored by inmates and county employees. The bicycles were then donated to County Santa, a volunteer organization based in Pickens that provides Christmas presents

You do not have permission to view this content