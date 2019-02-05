County recognizes public servants
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Pickens County Council and other county officials recently recognized the county’s top firefighters and public servants.
The recognition came during council’s January meeting.
As county attorney Ken Roper read each person’s name, they came forward and received a certificate of recognition from county emergency services
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login