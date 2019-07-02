County to stay in Upstate Alliance

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County will remain a member of regional marketing group Upstate Alliance.

The county’s continued membership in the alliance was a question for county council members as they discussed the Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

During a May budget work session, Alliance Pickens executive director Ray Farley advocated for continued membership in Upstate Alliance.

Membership gives Pickens County “a bigger platform to launch from,” than the county, with its population of 120,000, would otherwise have, Farley said.

“Sometimes site searches require a populace of 800,000, 1 million, 1.2 million folks,” he said. “In those kinds of searches, by virtue of

You do not have permission to view this content