Couple celebrates 75th anniversary

By Norm Cannada

Courtesy The Journal

ncannada@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON —

Ernie Mitchell said one guest at Saturday’s event celebrating his parents’ anniversary wasn’t able to find a card he thought would be appropriate for the occasion.

“He went out looking for a card, but he couldn’t find one that said, ‘75th anniversary,’” Ernie said.

It’s not a typo or a joke — Ernie’s parents, Lloyd and Marie Mitchell, were married in Walnut Ridge, Ark., on Jan. 27, 1945.

They said their vows and were pronounced husband and wife by C.P. McCullough just five

You do not have permission to view this content