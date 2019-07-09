Courier Calendar of Events 7-10-19

• Youth cheer camp set at Pickens High

The Pickens High School varsity and JV cheerleaders are sponsoring a youth cheer camp set for Saturday, Aug. 3, in the cheer room at PHS from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost is $30 per child, and ages 6-12 may register beginning at 8:30 a.m. Cash or checks made payable to PHS will be accepted. There will be a showcase at 11:30 a.m., and all parents, families and friends are invited to attend. Contact AshleyButler@pickens.k12.sc.us or nicholsonbreann@gmail.com for more information.

• Soapstone set to host fundraiser

Soapstone Church invites everyone to a special fundraiser at the church, located at 296 Liberia Road in Pickens, on Saturday, July 20. The event will feature fine cooking and will be held from noon-8 p.m. Visitors will enjoy true Southern cooking, including a fish fry, barbecue and fried chicken with all the fixings right.

• ‘Hee Haw’ play planned in Pickens

A play based on popular 1970s and ‘80s TV show “Hee Haw” was a smash hit on June 8 at the Pickens Senior Center, and a an encore

You do not have permission to view this content