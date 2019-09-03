Courier Classifieds 9-4-19

Announcements

Contents of Storage: Unit 5, located at 137 Massingale Lane, Easley, SC and rented to Kayla Burkhart will be disposed of if rent not paid Sept. 12, 2019. 8-28, 9-4

—————————————-

—————————————-

—————————————

—————————————-

Help Wanted

PART-TIME shuttle bus driver needed for Clemson area. CDL with passenger edorsement required. Contact Doug at 573-268-4084 or ggaoil@yahoo.com.

9/4, 11 18, 25

—————————————-

For Sale

For Sale: Two Cemetery plots at Hillcrest Memorial Park in the St. Peter section. $5500 for both plots. For more info, call 864-430-6588. 8/31, 9/4, 11

—————————————

For Sale: Cemetery lot for sale. Highway frontage and can see mausoleum from gravesite. Worth $3500. For more info call 982-5201. 8/31, 9/4, 11

—————————————-

FOR SALE: 2 Hillcrest Memorial Cemetery lots side by side. $5000. Buyer pays transfer fees. 864-868-3495. TFC

—————————————-

—————————————

—————————————

—————————————-

—————————————-

—————————————-

—————————————-

—————————————-

Auctions/Shows

—————————————-

Services

—————————————

For Rent

Homes for Sale

HOME FOR SALE: House for sale located in Six Mile, SC. Great fixer upper on the side of Six Mile Mountain. 3,350 square feet located on 4.6 acres. Four bedrooms, four and a half baths. Basement is 2900 square feet. Price is $249,000. For more info, call 864-706-1711.

8-14, 21, 28, 9-4

Land For Sale

FOR SALE: 20 acre Charlie Peek farmland. Six Mile, Norris Highway. City water and gas. Owner finance. Brokers Protected. Call Howard at (828) 606-0500. 9/4, 10/2, 11/6, 12/4