Courier Legal Notices 9-4-19

NOTICE

To all persons claiming an interest in..1991-12″ aluminum – WacoCraft -Wac19347c191. Eddie Cokley has applied to SCDNR for title on watercraft/outboard motor. If you have any claim to the watercraft/outboard motor contact SCDNR at (803)734-3858. Upon 30 days after the date of the last advertisement if no claim of interest is made in the watercraft outboard motor has not been reported stolen SCDNR shall issue clear title. Case number 20190624950368.

9/4, 11, 18, 25