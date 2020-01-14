Courier Letters to the Editor 1-15-20

Don’t lose sight or we all lose

Dear Editor,

I saw a Facebook post about people “celebrating” our military actions in Iraq, and it made me think. It reminded me of the apocryphal pictures of Muslims dancing in the streets on 9/11.

Remember, regardless of your politics, the military actions occurring in Iraq are costing real people their lives. Unlike video games, there is no reset button when it’s game over for these young men and women.

Remember that they are operating in harm’s way under direction of people who are safely thousands of miles away.

Before you start cheering about the latest bombing raid or missile strike, imagine being the mother or father of

