Courier Letters to the Editor

Every litter bit hurts

Dear Editor,

Everyone needs to do what they can to stop littering.

Instead of throwing trash out your window, you can keep a bag in your car to put your trash in. You can surely throw it out at the nearest convenience store.

You should also keep trash picked up in your yard and neighborhood.

County employees go out occasionally and do their part to pick up trash on our roads. Prisoners can go out and pick it up, too.

