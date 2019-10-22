Courier Letters to the Editor

Thoughts on DMVs, sugar and more

Dear Editor,

We need to increase federal government workers at the DMV, Social Security offices and post offices so we don’t have to wait in line so long. Also, government workers should be added so we don’t have to be put on hold when we call them. Also, government buildings waste money keeping them too cold in the summer and too hot in the winter. We should stop sending money to foreign countries and spend it here in our own country, where it is needed.

If the new prison does not have a chapel like the old one, it should. The prisoners need prayer and church services so

You do not have permission to view this content