Courier Letters to the Editor

Saitta ‘spot on’ in letter

Dear Editor,

Re: Alex Saitta’s letter to the editor on Wednesday, Dec. 4. — spot on!

When are we going to fight back, stop worrying about getting some bad press, stop apologizing for promoting healthy lifestyles, etc.?

Conservatives had better stop “rolling over and playing dead” before it is too late!

Mayor Roy C. Stoddard

Six Mile

Remember to keep the Christ in Christmas

Dear Editor,

Hard to believe it’s Christmas again. My how time flies when you get older.

When I was a child, it seemed my birthday came once every two years and Christmas every five. There were two

You do not have permission to view this content