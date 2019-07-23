Courier Letters to the Editor 7-24-19

Employees need fairness

Dear Editor,

I am happy the Hagood Mill situation worked out, but it uncovered a few disturbing things that need to be addressed.

For those who didn’t catch the entire story, the county administration fired the director of the mill. The mill volunteers thought that was unjustified and urged the council to intervene. When the council finally got involved, it sided with the administration’s firing. The citizens stood up, and with the help of Rep. Davey Hiott, the administration/council

You do not have permission to view this content