Courier Notice to Creditors 9-4-19

The publisher shall only be liable for an amount less than or equal to the charge for the space of the item in error in the case of errors in or omissions from any advertisement, and only for the first incorrect insertion.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES

All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.

Estate: H.I. McLane AKA Hailey I McLane

Date of Death: 06/29/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900494

Personal Representative:

Karen McLane Brock

Address: 202 Katie Lane,

Easley, SC 29640

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4

Estate: Lucille Knight Ellenburg

Date of Death: 07/05/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900554

Personal Representative:

Randall E. Ellenburg

Address: Post Office Box 157

125 N. Smith St.,

Six Mile, SC 29682

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4

Estate: Beulah Jane Galloway Holcombe

Date of Death: 07/09/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900585

Personal Representative: Lisa R. Edens

Address: 100 Pecan Court,

Easley, SC 29640

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4

Estate: Ralph Ballard Garrison

Date of Death: 06/10/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900541

Personal Representative:

Ralph Brian Garrison

Address: 800 Huntington Rd.,

Easley, SC 29642

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4

Estate: John D. Chism, Jr.

Date of Death: 07/09/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900506

Personal Representative:

Kimberly D. Chism-Moore

Address: 1906 Houghton Drive,

Charleston, SC 29412

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4

Estate: Judy Gail Smith Aiken

Date of Death: 08/03/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900595

Personal Representative:

Tammy Aiken Clark

Address: 600 Hampton Rd.,

Liberty, SC 29657

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4

Estate: Victor John Baylis

Date of Death: 07/23/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900584

Personal Representative: Victor Baylis

Address: 312 Woodland Lane,

Williamston, SC 29697

Attorney: Adam B. Lambert

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4

Estate: Francis Edward Herman

Date of Death: 08/01/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900589

Personal Representative:

Linda Christine Herman

Address: 2910 Pikes Peak Ave.,

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Attorney: Steven L. Alexander

Address: Post Office Box 618,

Pickens, SC 29671

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4

Estate: George M. Lovinggood

Date of Death: 07/25/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900592

Personal Representative:

James L. Lovinggood

Address: 128 Nellie Drive.,

Pendleton, SC 29670

Attorney: Sean J. Hinton

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4

Estate: Robert Lee Edwards AKA Bob Edwards

Date of Death: 07/28/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900613

Personal Representative:

John Robert Edwards

Address: 17 Sumner St.,

Greenville, SC 29601

Attorney: Tyler B. O’Shields

Address: Post Office Box 1428,

Easley, SC 29641

Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11

Estate: Marian Warner Eskew

Date of Death: 08/05/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900600

Personal Representative:

Frances Eskew Allen

Address: 117 Roslyn Drive,

Clemson, SC 29631

Attorney: Corinne B. Cannon

Address: Post Office Box 629,

Clemson, SC 29633

Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11

Estate: Maude Timms Dickson

Date of Death: 08/05/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900614

Personal Representative: Judy T. Derrick

Address: 116 Bookman Mill Rd.,

Irmo, SC 29063

Attorney: Kenneth D. Acker

Address: P.O. Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Co-Personal Representative:

J. Mervyn Derrick

Address: 116 Bookman Mill Rd.,

Irmo, SC 29063

Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11

Estate: Sammy Watson Stokes, Sr.

Date of Death: 06/24/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900590

Personal Representative:

Frances C. Stokes

Address: 135 Glassy Mtn. Street,

Pickens, SC 29671

Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11

Estate: Justin Blake Stillwell

Date of Death: 04/29/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900628

Personal Representative:

Katherine S. Bowen

Address: 814 Old Bethlehem School Rd.,

Pickens, SC 29671

Attorney: Adam B. Lambert

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Sept. 4, 11, 18

Estate: Mark Ranalli

Date of Death: 07/29/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900621

Personal Representative:

Megan Ranalli

Address: 204 Chattan Court,

Walhalla, SC 29691

Sept. 4, 11, 18

Estate: Linda Gail Baylis

Date of Death: 06/12/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900632

Personal Representative:

Victor Baylis

Address: 312 Woodland Way,

Williamston, SC 29697

Attorney: Adam B. Lambert

Address: Post Office Box 9,

Pickens, SC 29671

Sept. 4, 11, 18

Estate: Charles E. Cousins

Date of Death: 05/28/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900620

Personal Representative:

Charles F. Cousins

Address: 5 Copper Hawk Rd.,

Hilton Head, SC 29926

Attorney: Phillip J. Temple

Address: 819 East North St.,

Greenville, SC 29601

Sept. 4, 11, 18

Estate: Gloria Yvonne Alexander

Date of Death: 06/17/2019

Case Number: 2019ES3900617

Personal Representative:

Ronald R. Alexander

Address: 102 Moultrie Court,

Easley, SC 29640

Attorney: Tyler B. O’Shields

Address: P.O. Box 1428,

Easley, SC 29641

Sept. 4, 11, 18