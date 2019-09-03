Courier Notice to Creditors 9-4-19
———————————————————————–
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATES
All persons having claims against the following estates MUST file their claims on Form #371ES with the Probate Court of PICKENS COUNTY, the address of which is 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16 PICKENS, SC 29671, within eight (8) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or within one (1) year from date of death, whichever is earlier (SCPC 62-3-801, et seq.), or such persons shall be forever barred as to their claims. All claims are required to be presented in written statements on the prescribed form (FORM #371ES) indicating the name and address of the claimant, the basis of the claim, the amount claimed, the date when the claim will become due, the nature of any uncertainty as to the claim, and a description of any security as to the claim.
Estate: H.I. McLane AKA Hailey I McLane
Date of Death: 06/29/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900494
Personal Representative:
Karen McLane Brock
Address: 202 Katie Lane,
Easley, SC 29640
Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4
Estate: Lucille Knight Ellenburg
Date of Death: 07/05/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900554
Personal Representative:
Randall E. Ellenburg
Address: Post Office Box 157
125 N. Smith St.,
Six Mile, SC 29682
Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4
Estate: Beulah Jane Galloway Holcombe
Date of Death: 07/09/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900585
Personal Representative: Lisa R. Edens
Address: 100 Pecan Court,
Easley, SC 29640
Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4
Estate: Ralph Ballard Garrison
Date of Death: 06/10/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900541
Personal Representative:
Ralph Brian Garrison
Address: 800 Huntington Rd.,
Easley, SC 29642
Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4
Estate: John D. Chism, Jr.
Date of Death: 07/09/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900506
Personal Representative:
Kimberly D. Chism-Moore
Address: 1906 Houghton Drive,
Charleston, SC 29412
Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4
Estate: Judy Gail Smith Aiken
Date of Death: 08/03/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900595
Personal Representative:
Tammy Aiken Clark
Address: 600 Hampton Rd.,
Liberty, SC 29657
Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4
Estate: Victor John Baylis
Date of Death: 07/23/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900584
Personal Representative: Victor Baylis
Address: 312 Woodland Lane,
Williamston, SC 29697
Attorney: Adam B. Lambert
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4
Estate: Francis Edward Herman
Date of Death: 08/01/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900589
Personal Representative:
Linda Christine Herman
Address: 2910 Pikes Peak Ave.,
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
Attorney: Steven L. Alexander
Address: Post Office Box 618,
Pickens, SC 29671
Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4
Estate: George M. Lovinggood
Date of Death: 07/25/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900592
Personal Representative:
James L. Lovinggood
Address: 128 Nellie Drive.,
Pendleton, SC 29670
Attorney: Sean J. Hinton
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Aug. 21, 28, Sept. 4
Estate: Robert Lee Edwards AKA Bob Edwards
Date of Death: 07/28/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900613
Personal Representative:
John Robert Edwards
Address: 17 Sumner St.,
Greenville, SC 29601
Attorney: Tyler B. O’Shields
Address: Post Office Box 1428,
Easley, SC 29641
Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11
Estate: Marian Warner Eskew
Date of Death: 08/05/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900600
Personal Representative:
Frances Eskew Allen
Address: 117 Roslyn Drive,
Clemson, SC 29631
Attorney: Corinne B. Cannon
Address: Post Office Box 629,
Clemson, SC 29633
Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11
Estate: Maude Timms Dickson
Date of Death: 08/05/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900614
Personal Representative: Judy T. Derrick
Address: 116 Bookman Mill Rd.,
Irmo, SC 29063
Attorney: Kenneth D. Acker
Address: P.O. Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Co-Personal Representative:
J. Mervyn Derrick
Address: 116 Bookman Mill Rd.,
Irmo, SC 29063
Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11
Estate: Sammy Watson Stokes, Sr.
Date of Death: 06/24/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900590
Personal Representative:
Frances C. Stokes
Address: 135 Glassy Mtn. Street,
Pickens, SC 29671
Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11
Estate: Justin Blake Stillwell
Date of Death: 04/29/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900628
Personal Representative:
Katherine S. Bowen
Address: 814 Old Bethlehem School Rd.,
Pickens, SC 29671
Attorney: Adam B. Lambert
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Sept. 4, 11, 18
Estate: Mark Ranalli
Date of Death: 07/29/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900621
Personal Representative:
Megan Ranalli
Address: 204 Chattan Court,
Walhalla, SC 29691
Sept. 4, 11, 18
Estate: Linda Gail Baylis
Date of Death: 06/12/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900632
Personal Representative:
Victor Baylis
Address: 312 Woodland Way,
Williamston, SC 29697
Attorney: Adam B. Lambert
Address: Post Office Box 9,
Pickens, SC 29671
Sept. 4, 11, 18
Estate: Charles E. Cousins
Date of Death: 05/28/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900620
Personal Representative:
Charles F. Cousins
Address: 5 Copper Hawk Rd.,
Hilton Head, SC 29926
Attorney: Phillip J. Temple
Address: 819 East North St.,
Greenville, SC 29601
Sept. 4, 11, 18
Estate: Gloria Yvonne Alexander
Date of Death: 06/17/2019
Case Number: 2019ES3900617
Personal Representative:
Ronald R. Alexander
Address: 102 Moultrie Court,
Easley, SC 29640
Attorney: Tyler B. O’Shields
Address: P.O. Box 1428,
Easley, SC 29641
Sept. 4, 11, 18