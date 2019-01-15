Courier Obituaries 1-16-19

CLARA HUNTER

LIBERTY — Clara Bagwell Hunter, 77, formerly of Liberty, died on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at Brookdale Central.

Born in Liberty, she was the wife of Joe Richard Hunter Sr. and a daughter of the late James and Vera Bagwell. She was retired from the School District of Pickens County, where she had worked many years as the cafeteria manager at Liberty High School. She loved sewing and shopping at the thrift stores. She was a longtime member of Liberty First Baptist Church, where she had served as the director of the nursery for many years, as well as with the soup kitchen.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a daughter, Susan Pressley (Danny) of Liberty; a son, Joe Richard Hunter Jr. (Tammy) of Liberty; a brother, Tommy Bagwell of Easley; and two grandchildren, Scott Pressley and Erin Pressley (Matthew Cooper).

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Estelle Merck, Sarah Ray, Carol Bagwell and Ann Gastley; and one brother, Roy Bagwell.

Funeral services for Mrs. Hunter were held on Jan. 11 at Liberty First Baptist Church. Burial was held at Westview Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Brookdale Central and Providence Care Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty First Baptist Church, PO Box 207 Liberty, SC 29657. The family will be at the home of her daughter, Susan Pressley, at 20 Welborn St. Liberty, SC 29657.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

DONNA E. ROSS

EASLEY — Donna Christeen Edwards Ross, 40, of Crane Thomas Road, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at her home.

Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of Keith and Shirley Crane Edwards of Easley.

Donna was a homemaker and member of Hunt’s Memorial Baptist Church. She loved her family dearly, attending her children’s school activities every chance she had. She also loved to shop and spend time with the ladies and children of Hunt’s Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband, Terry Wain Ross, of the home; children, Michael Ross, Chelsey Ross and Isaiah Ross, all of Easley; a brother, Keith “Nathan” Edwards and Brooke Edwards of Piedmont; her maternal grandmother, Nellie C. Moon; her special nieces and nephews, Cody Stegall, Darra Long, Hudson Stegall, Caitlin Stegall, Matthew Redding, Faith Edwards and Marvella Ross; her mother-in-law, Beth Campbell; two brothers-in-law, Brad and Jamie Ross; and a very special aunt, Teresa Hunt.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 14 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, with burial following in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.

RED CORN

EASLEY — Perry Emulous “Red” Corn, 86, husband of Evelyn Richardson Corn, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Corn was born in Pickens County, a son of the late Harold Albert and Eula Mae Perritt Corn. A talented craftsman, Red was a partner with C&P Associates. He started his career as a brick mason and specialized in remodeling and repair and later building custom homes.

An active member of Pickens First Baptist Church, he formerly served as a deacon, choir member and Royal Ambassador leader. In his earlier years, he was a member and deacon of Elljean and Jones Avenue Baptist churches. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes was very important to Red, and he always looked forward to cooking for them at Pickens High School every year. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Evelyn; a daughter, Yvonne C. Bolding (Mac); sons, Rick Corn and Steve Corn (Sharon), all of Pickens, six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two sisters.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and a great-grandchild, Chas.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 10, 2019, at Pickens First Baptist Church. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, The National Kidney Foundation, kidney.org, or Pickens High School, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (Pickens FCA), 150 Blue Flame Drive, Pickens, SC 29671

KEN E. BLACK

EASLEY — Kenneth Earl “Ken” Black, 66, of Mt. Calvary Church Road, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late JP and Zella Mae Powell Black.

Ken was retired owner of Ken Black Builders Inc. and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Liberty. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed hunting.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Rose Langston Black; children, Brent Black and his wife, Ashley, and Jill Harbin and her husband, Michael, all of Easley; grandchildren, Abby Harbin, Will Harbin, Cullen Black and Claire Black; a sister, Jane Griffin and her husband, William, of Easley; and a brother, Joe Black and his wife, Grace, of Easley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Larry Black.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 13 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial following at the Calvary Baptist Church cemetery in Liberty.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed by visiting robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.

HAZEL MCGAHA

PICKENS — Hazel Hoxit McGaha, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, while surrounded by her loving family at home.

Born on Feb. 20, 1947, in Jackson County, N.C., she was the daughter of the late Rev. Vesse Hoxit and Ollie Galloway Hoxit. Hazel enjoyed flower gardening and sewing. She loved singing in the church choir at Galilee Baptist Church, where she was a member.

Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Floyd McGaha; two daughters, Pamela Denise Smith (Roger) and Sheila Jones; three sons, John Robert McGaha, Davy Allen McGaha and Billy Joe McGaha; two brothers, Wayne Hoxit and Palmer Hoxit; three sisters, Virginia Bates, Clealon Barrett and Faye Cassell; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Hazel was also predeceased by one brother, Newal Hoxit, and one sister, Pearlene McCall.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 14 at the Dillard Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Roger Todd and the Rev. Clyde Gravley officiating. Burial followed at the Red Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville at 113 Mills Ave., Greenville, SC 29605.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the McGaha family in making arrangements.

SHELBIE JEAN JENNINGS

EASLEY — Shelbie Jean Mitchell Jennings, 79, of Sherry Lane, wife of the late George H. Jennings Jr., passed away on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Born in Barnwell, she was a daughter of the late George Pickney Mitchell and Dorothy Youngblood Mitchell.

Mrs. Jennings was retired from the Greenville County School System as a food service manager. She loved to fish, cook, play cards, read and try her luck at Harrah’s Casino in Cherokee.

Surviving are her children, Raymond L. Fields (Greta) of Liberty and Shelia K. Pearson of Easley; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; stepchildren, George H. Jennings III of Orlando, Fla., James E. Jennings of Panama City Beach, Fla., Brenda Waters of Easley and Patricia Battle of Margate, Fla.; three sisters, Hazel Gaskings of Warrenville, Patricia Pounds of Salina, Kan., and Bobbi Killen of Salina, Kan.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by two brothers, Ray and Frankie Mitchell.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 14 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home – Downtown Easley which is assisting the family.

BEN WINCHESTER JR.

PICKENS — Benjamin Tillman (Ben) Winchester Jr., 82, husband of Jeanette Hughes Winchester, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Mr. Winchester was born in Pickens County, a son of the late Benjamin Tillman Winchester Sr and Bertie Collins Winchester. He was retired from Crescent Land and Timber (Duke Power), a member of Secona Baptist Church and he was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette, of the home; a son, Rick Winchester (Karen); a daughter, Gail Isaacs (Mike); grandchildren, Erin Hunter (Stewart), Jesse Winchester (Rachel), Carson Isaacs (Noelle) and Sam Isaacs; great-grandchildren, Luke Hunter, Charlie Hunter, Benji Winchester and Lucy Winchester. Mr. Winchester is also survived by sisters, Leona Crowther, Christine Kearney, Mary Hull, Esther Kelley, Ruth Hinkle, Janie Sorrells and Myrtie Cochran.

Mr. Winchester was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Valley Winchester, D.S. Winchester, David Winchester and Hubert Winchester, and sisters, Evelyn Breazeale, Lib Howe and Martha Reavis.

A memorial service was held on Jan. 13 at Secona Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Gerald Roper. A private burial was held for the family officiated by the Rev. Robert Bevill.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Secona Baptist Church, 234 Secona Road, Pickens, SC 29671

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Winchester family.