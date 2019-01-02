Courier Obituaries 1-2-19

JAVY TAYLOR

LIBERTY — Carlos Javier “Javy” Taylor, 24, of 110 Piney Trail, died on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Kern County, Calif., from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Born in Easley, he was a son of Joseph Emory and Leticia Rivera Taylor of the home. Javy loved baseball. He played little league ball through the Liberty Rec growing up and later played at Liberty High School, where he graduated in 2012. He went on to play with the California City Whiptails. Javy also loved music, as well as spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Calumet Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are a brother, Joseph Taylor and his wife Casey of Liberty; grandparents, James and Linda Taylor of Central and Auria Rivera of Liberty.

Funeral services to celebrate Javy’s life were conducted on Dec. 28 at Calumet Baptist Church. Burial followed at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in Javy’s honor may be made to the Liberty Parks and Recreation Department, PO Box 716, Liberty, SC 29657.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

DORIS JACKS DAVIS

EASLEY — Mrs. Doris Jacks Davis, 83, wife of Lewis Ellis Davis, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

Mrs. Davis was born in Laurens County, a daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson Jacks and the late Elizabeth Carley Jacks. She was a graduate of Simpsonville High School, a homemaker and a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She had a passion for painting and wood carving, earning many awards for her artistic accomplishments.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 62 years, are a son, Robby L. Davis (Kelley) of Greenville; a daughter, Allison D. Thompson (Grady) of Easley; a brother, Don Jacks of Piedmont; a sister, Gale Jacks of Myrtle Beach; and four grandchildren, Carley Dreybus (Sean), Lydia Davis, Josie Davis and Bo Davis. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Davis; and three brothers, Gerald, Tommy and Freddie Jacks.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 23 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Davis to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1623 Hester Store Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.

CARRIE HALL

EASLEY — Carrie Jean Chastain Hall, 35, of 577 Franklin Finley Road, died on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born in Augusta, Ga., she was a daughter of William E. “Bill” Chastain Jr. and the late Gloria Hall Jacobs. She was employed with SCDMV in Pickens and was a member of Norris First Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her father, are her husband, Robert Hall of Easley; a daughter, Lexi Hall of the home; two sons, Braxton and Riley Hall, both of the home; a sister, Crystal Williams (Quincy) of Easley; a brother, Brian Patterson of Easley; two stepbrothers, Kyle and Hunter Ranes; her grandmother, Betty Witcher of Easley; and her mother-in-law, Lisa Kay Hall of Easley.

Funeral services to celebrate Carrie’s life were conducted on Dec. 29 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Entombment occurred at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

CORA MEDLIN RAINES

EASLEY — Mrs. Cora Medlin Raines, 91, wife of the late J.B. Raines, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Lee and Mary Crane Medlin, Mrs. Raines was a homemaker and a member of Jones Hill Church of God.

Surviving are two sons, Archie Raines (Rita) of Pickens, and Roger Raines (Sue) of Easley; three sisters, Amy South of Laurens, Lydie Holmes of Clinton and Jessie Oswalt, of Joanna; and one granddaughter, Carrie Raines of Easley.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Raines was predeceased by two brothers, Leonard and Starlin Medlin; and three sisters, Lucille Edmonds, Ida Tucker and Ina Ruth Norwood.

Graveside services were held on Dec. 26 at the Cross Roads Baptist Church cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.

AMANDA PRUITT HOLCOMBE

EASLEY — Mrs. Amanda Pruitt Holcombe, 32, wife of Steven Craig Holcombe, passed away on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.

Born in Guilford County, N.C., a daughter of Amy Scarlette Patterson and Bobby Charles Patterson of Fountain Inn, Mrs. Holcombe was a graduate of Hillcrest High School and a successful novelist. She attended Durbin Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are two sons, Sean Evan Pruitt of Charlotte, N.C., and Rhydwyn Julian Holcombe of the home; a sister, Rebecca Pruitt Spivey (Travis) of Fountain Inn; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Kathy Holcombe of Easley; her grandparents, Roger and Virginia Lee of Oak Ridge, N.C. and John and Rema Holcombe of Easley; her sister-in-law, Melissa Krueger (Mark) of Easley; her brother-in-law, Jonathan Andrew Holcombe of Mount Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.

BILLY RAYMON DOVER

CATEECHEE — Billy Raymon Dover, 83, of 206 South St., passed away on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, at the home of his daughter.

Born in Habersham, Ga., he was a son of the late Claude Alexander and Annie Ruth Tench Dover. He was retired from Woodside Mill and later worked at Clemson University. He was an avid Clemson Tiger fan.

Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Holden (Mike) of Liberty and Phyllis Bagwell (Rick) of Cateechee; a son, Jeff Dover (Gale) of Liberty; two brothers, Robert Dover of Pickens and Jerry Dover of Cateechee; eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Michael Dover; a grandson, Jeffrey Dover; and a brother, Jead Dover.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Dover were conducted on Dec. 31 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Burial occurred at Liberty Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

TED SEXTON

SUNSET — Charles Ted Sexton, 71, husband of Gail Morgan Sexton, passed from this life on Monday, Dec. 24, 2018.

Mr. Sexton was born in Pickens County, son of the late Charley and Lola Mae Galloway Sexton. An active member of the Shady Grove community, Ted was owner and operator of Sexton’s Music and Games since 1970 and supported the community for many years as a supporter of the Pickens Chamber of Commerce and various sports and school events. He also served his country in the National Guard.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Gail Sexton; his daughter, Haley Kelley (Ralph) of Pickens; and sons, Chad Sexton (Donna) of Pickens and Rocky Sexton (Christian) of Asheville, N.C. Grandchildren include Kim Boyer (Phillip), Amanda Hooper (Hoke), Colby Kelley, Charley Sexton and Tyler Sexton and great-grandchildren, Selah Boyer, Eden Boyer and Veda Little. Also surviving are his sisters, Patsy Chastain (Allen) and Margaret Springfield (Wayne), and brother-in-law, Neil Elrod.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Sexton was preceded in death by a sister, Geraldine Elrod.

Funeral services were held in the Dillard Funeral Home chapel on Dec. 28. Entombment was private.

Memorials may be made to Linda Hall, Quilts of Valor Foundation, 2661 Earl’s Bridge Road, Easley, SC 29640.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

TYLER CLARK

PICKENS — Born in Jacksonville, Fla., Tyler moved to Missoula, Mont., at a young age.

It was there that his love for the outdoors was formed. His love grew into a passion, as Tyler became an avid snowboarder and fisherman. While in Missoula, he excelled in little league baseball. Tyler brought his talents to South Carolina at the age of 13, where he added football and golf to his list of accomplishments. In high school, Tyler was on the football and golf team, but he also had a passion for music and played the cello in the high school orchestra. Tyler continued his education after high school by attending Tri-County Technical College where he earned several certifications in automobile technology. Tyler’s passion for automobiles grew as he worked for BMW, where he was able to take part in building his dream car. Most recently, Tyler found himself back outdoors working for True Green in Charlotte, N.C.

A wealth of knowledge in all sports, Tyler focused on his favorite sport, baseball and his favorite team, the Atlanta Braves, where he memorized decades of statistics of his favorite players. Tyler’s all-time favorite player was Chipper Jones, who he was able to meet in Greenville.

Tyler was always there to tell a joke or play a prank on an unsuspecting person. If someone was upset, Tyler was always there to help pick them up. Tyler loved to put a smile on everyone’s face, but out of all of Tyler’s talents and passions, being a son, brother and friend were his greatest accomplishments of all.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Robert Allen Clark and Cynthia Lynne Linkenhoker (Kevin); brothers, William Danny Linkenhoker and Ridge Taylor Clark; a sister, Ashley Lynne Clark; grandparents, Hugh Edward and Linda Sue Strayhorn, Barbara Been, Nancy Elaine Linkenhoker and Sally Mae Linkenhoker; a uncle, Garry Marc Burgoyne; aunts, Lisa Lynn Obi (Joe), Beth Ann Baker (Cliff), Karen Ann Mumford (Aaron); and numerous cousins on both sides.

Tyler was predeceased by William W. Linkenhoker and Danny Linkenhoker.

A funeral service was held on Dec. 29 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Gary Edwards. Entombment followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

Mountain View Funerals and Cremations are serving the Clark family.

Sandra Jackson Glenn

PICKENS — Sandra Glenn went to be with the Lord surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, of adrenal insufficiency, osteoporosis, and complications of multiple auto immune disorders.

She was born in Athens, Ga., on April 3, 1951, the daughter of the late Sylvester Lonnie and Vera Matthews Jackson and grew up in Commerce, Ga. Sandra was a 1969 graduate of Commerce High School in Georgia and a 1971 graduate of Athens Technical Institute. She worked at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine for several years.

Sandra and her husband Dr. Albert L. Glenn Jr. were married on Dec. 23, 1972. They enjoyed 46 years of magnificent life together.

She devoted her life to her husband, Al, and raising their children, Jonathan Ryan and Stephanie Lauren. Sandra was a devoted Christian and member of Pickens Presbyterian Church. She loved going to the Circle meetings, dearly loved putting flowers in the church and loved her church family. Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family and friends through shopping and traveling. She helped her husband establish Pickens Animal Hospital in 1975 and worked alongside him for many years. The couple has been blessed with many good friends.

Sandra is survived by her husband, Dr. Albert L. Glenn Jr.; son, Jonathan Ryan (Tracey); daughter, Stephanie Lauren (Matthew) and seven grandchildren, Brittany Ballenger (Josh), Brandon King, Hanna Powell (Vince), Wesley McCann, Madison Glenn, Jackson Glenn, Daniel McCann; and one great-granddaughter Eevee Ballenger. She is survived by a sister, Sheila Standridge; and two brothers, David Jackson (Valerie) and Daryl Jackson (Sheila).

She was predeceased by her parents, Sylvester and Vera Jackson and her brother, Glenn Jackson.

A graveside service to celebrate her life was held on Dec. 29 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Memorial donations may be made to Pickens Presbyterian Church, 311 W. Main St., Pickens, SC 29671.

MARY HELEN GILSTRAP

PICKENS — Mary Helen Waldrop Gilstrap, 83, of 1004 Belle Shoals Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at the Cottingham Hospice House.

Born in Liberty, she was the widow of Lee O’Neal Gilstrap and a daughter of the late John Furman and Viola Aiken Waldrop. She was retired from Alice Manufacturing and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are three sons, Jerry Gilstrap (Robin) of Liberty, Pat Gilstrap (Deborah) of Seneca, and Tim Gilstrap (Kathryn) of Lebanon, Ohio; a sister, Betty Jo Ashworth of Simpsonville; three brothers, Charles and Bud Waldrop, both of Pickens, and Harold Waldrop of Berea; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky and Barry Gilstrap.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

CAMILLE E. LANE

EASLEY — Mrs. Camille Early Lane, 86, wife of the late Harold Palmer Lane Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

Born in Florence, the daughter of the late Thomas Patrick Early Sr. and the late Corrine Dent Early, Mrs. Lane was retired from American Federal with 20 years of service and was formerly a volunteer with Baptist Easley Hospital. She was a member of Easley First United Methodist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Sam Lane (April) and Alan Lane (Jennifer), all of Easley, and Tom Lane of Rock Hill; four grandchildren, Jaclyn, Bradwell, Alex and Patrick; and four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Samantha, Kaleb and Weston. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Lane was predeceased by three brothers, Pat Jr., Henry and Jack Early.

Memorial services were held on Dec. 29 at Easley First United Methodist Church. Private burial occurred at Robinson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baptist Easley Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1988, Easley, SC 29641.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.

FRED A. STEWART

PICKENS — Mr. Fred A. Stewart, 77, of Pickens, went home to be with the Lord on Christmas Day 2018.

Born on Dec. 24, 1941, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Leroy S. and Amy Gilstrap Stewart. He grew up in the Crow Creek community of Pickens. He graduated from Pickens High School in 1959. Fred worked for Winn-Dixie as assistant manager and butcher before retiring to become a full time farmer. He loved to spend his time farming, raising cattle and gardening. He was a member of Oolenoy Baptist Church. He carried with him a wealth of knowledge on many subjects and was always available with a word of advice to his family when needed.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Brenda Farmer Stewart; four children, Melinda (Tony) McJunkin, Tammy (Bryan) Pinion, Mary (Mike) Spearman and Jeff (Tina) Stewart; two sisters, Wanda Howard and Catherine Whittaker; eight grandchildren, Randall (Kayla) McJunkin and their son Colt, Adam (Kaley) McJunkin, Nathan (BreAnna) McJunkin and their children, Andy and Taylor, Candice (Christopher) Valdivia and their children, Ethan and MaKenna, Savannah (Adam) Corn and their daughter, Elin, Kendall (Melissa) Snipes and their son, Nolan, Matthew Spearman and Hunter Stewart. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Fred was also predeceased by his sister, Mildred, and her husband, Lynn Whittaker; and two brothers-in-law, Melvin Howard and Andrew Whittaker.

The family would like to thank the nurses and all therapy staff of Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Center, as well as the Easley Cancer Center for the exceptional care that Fred received during his final days.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 29 at Dillard Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Roger Todd, Rev. Tommy Howard, and Rev. Billy Looper officiating. Burial occurred at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be expressed to the Stewart family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

ROBERT E. DANUSER

SENECA — Mr. Robert E. Danuser, 92, husband of the late Janet May Stillwell Danuser of 52 years, met his Savior on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at 1:11 a.m., at Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

Born on July 20, 1926, in Jamestown, N.D., he was the son of the late Walter Scott and Elenora Boyum Danuser. He was a cartoonist, artist, teacher and hotel manager and will be remembered for his warm, loving, and generous attitude. He loved people, never meeting a stranger. During his art career, he was employed with Disney, Warner Brothers and Clockey Studios. Some of his drawings included Looney Tunes, Gumby and the dragon on Sleeping Beauty. He taught art in the Greenville County School District and at Greenville Technical College. He was a member of Pope Drive Baptist Church in Anderson and was an Army Air Corp veteran.

Surviving are his three children, Katherine Sarah Foster and her husband David, Mary Elizabeth Danuser, and Reverend Doctor Matthew Danuser and his wife Sheila and five grandchildren, Joshua, Emily, Hannah, Grace and Mariah.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, preceded in death by four siblings.

Funeral services were held on Dec. 31 at Dillard Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. David Foster and Rev. Dr. Matthew Danuser officiating. Burial occured at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse and/or the Gideons International. Flowers are accepted, however, due to family allergies, please no lilies.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, is assisting the Danuser family in making arrangements.

GENE E. GRANGER

EASLEY — Gene Elliott Granger, 80, husband of Harriett Phillips King, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018.

Mr. Granger was born in Greenville County, a son of the late William and Ruth Adeline Lesley Granger. He was a lifelong auto body repair technician, having retired from Fairway Ford in Greenville following 20 years of service. Mr. Granger was a member of Elljean Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of six years, Harriett King of the home; sons, Timothy Eugene Granger of Easley and Ronald Kevin Granger (Teresa) of Easley; and a daughter, Tammy Denise King (Russell) of Pickens. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William Junior “Butch” Granger (Doris)

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Jan. 2, from 2-3:15 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens, with funeral services following in the funeral home chapel at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Home With a Heart, 220 James Mattison Road, Liberty, SC 29657 or homewithaheart.com.

The family is at the home of Russell and Tammy King.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.