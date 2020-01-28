Courier Obituaries 1-29-20

VICKIE DIANNE WILSON

EASLEY — Vickie Dianne Wilson, 67, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Vickie is survived by a daughter, Rita (Matt) Anthony of Pickens; a son, LaMot Wilson of Easley; a life partner, Ron Hunter of Easley; grandchildren, Jake, Autum and Ava; a great-grandson, Banks; brothers, Lee and Joe; and sisters, Debbie, Becky and Jan.

Mrs. Wilson was predeceased by her husband, Keith Wilson; and her parents, William and Jackie Youngblood.

Vickie was a member of Griffin Baptist Church.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date

Donations can be made in Vickie’s honor to Griffin Baptist Church, 1629 Pumpkintown Highway, Pickens SC, 29671.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Wilson family.

DONNA S. MORGAN

PICKENS — Donna S. Morgan, 66, wife of David A. Morgan, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020.

Donna was always a fun, loving person who cared for everyone.

Donna is survived by her husband, David, of Pickens; sons, Zane (Kathy) Higgins and Rodrick Fincannon; stepson, Christopher Morgan; stepdaughter, Jessica Morgan; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grands; sisters, Susan Hentz, Yvanne Taylor, Jackie Colborn and Shannlaura Hernandez; and a brother, Fred Ayers.

She was predeceased by her parents, Bobby (Judith) Ramey and Peggy Sue Nicholson; and a granddaughter, Rose Higgens.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Morgan family.

DORIS “DIANE” S. RICHARDS

EASLEY — Mrs. Doris “Diane” Smith Richards, 68, wife of the late Ronald Richards, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Carlos Andrew Smith Sr. and the late Nellie Pauline Gilstrap Smith, Mrs. Richards retired from Mayfair Mills-Glenwood Division with 17 years of service and was of the Church of God faith.

Surviving are three daughters, Tracy Diane Neal of Pickens, Christy Lee Chism (Tim) of Piedmont and Nellie Pauline McDowell of Greenville; one brother, William Ricky Smith of Pickens; two sisters, Nina Lucille Wilson of Pickens and Theresa Gail Neal (Clyde) of Liberty; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Richards was predeceased by three brothers, Carlos Andrew Smith Jr., Robert Joe Smith and Randall Dale Smith; and two sisters, Janice Elaine Sutherland and Mildred Todd. Funeral services were held on Jan. 24 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

LESA ANNE CHAPPELL

PICKENS — Lesa Anne Chappell, 55, wife of David Bryan Chappell, passed away on Jan. 24, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, David; a son, Timothy S. Chappell (Rebecca) of Godwin N.C.; a daughter, Stacey E Childs (Elijah) of Pickens; grandchildren, Hailey, Gage, Emily, Avery, Gunnar, Garrison, Kimberlee and Morgan; her father, Larry Edwards; four brothers and seven sisters.

Lesa was predeceased by her mother, Mary Jane Edwards, and a brother, Timothy Edwards.

A memorial service was held on Jan. 27 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Chappell family.

ALBERT JACK CUMBOW

PICKENS — Albert Jack Cumbow, 88, husband of the late Geneva Roach Parker Cumbow, went to be with his Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

He was known by everyone as Jack.

Born in Thurmond, W. Va., Fayette County, Mr. Cumbow was the son of the late Harry Edward Cumbow and Dora Starks Cumbow. He was retired after 50-plus years at Ohio Gear, starting out as a machinist and spending a number of years in management. Mr. Cumbow spent two years serving in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War era. He was a longtime member of Park Street Baptist Church, where he attended with his late wife. He was a hard worker and a devoted family man.

Surviving are a daughter, Diana Rotan of Florence; and two sons, Harry Cumbow of Pickens and Ronald Cumbow (Kaye) of Westminster. Mr. Cumbow had a generous number of wonderful and precious grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by a son, Robert Cumbow; and his six siblings, Eddie Cumbow, Ronald Cumbow, Jim Cumbow, Barbara Gleason, Nancy Osborne and Helen Wilson.

A service was held at Dillard Funeral Home chapel on Jan. 24. Interment followed the Friday service at Greenlawn Memorial Park and Gardens in Easley.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers, to Park Street Baptist Church, 114 Robinson Ave., Easley, SC 29640.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Cumbow family.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

TOMMY J. “T.J.” COLEMAN

CENTRAL — Tommy Joel “T.J.” Coleman, 73, husband of Teresa Murphy Coleman, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

T.J. was born in Honea Path, a son of the late Thomas J. and Clara Glendel Fisher Coleman. He was a graduate of Dixie High School in Due West and attended Anderson College and Forrest Business College. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, a retired ISI coordinator with Duke Energy and a loyal Clemson sports fan who was “All In.”

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, Thomas Patrick Coleman (Kristi) of Roswell, Ga. and Jeremiah Joel Coleman of Tampa, Fla.; and grandchildren, Montana and Jager Coleman, Brayden Crumpton, Caleb and Benjamin Reid of Roswell, Ga., and Jackson, Peyton and Colin Coleman of Tampa, Fla.

A memorial to celebrate T.J. Coleman’s life will be held at the Madren Conference Center in Clemson on Saturday, Feb. 1, between the hours of 2-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Vets Helping Vets Anderson, P.O. Box 265, Anderson, SC 29622-0265, would be appreciated.

CALVIN MULL

LIBERTY — Calvin Edward Mull, 87, of 12 Edgewood St., died on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at AnMed Health Cannon in Pickens.

Born in Liberty, he was the husband of Jean Bolding Mull and a son of the late Zeb Eric and Ida Pressley Mull. Mr. Mull served during the Korean War in the U.S. Army. He retired from Greenwood Mills, where he worked for more than 48 years. He enjoyed woodworking and making birdhouses and was a longtime member of Calumet Baptist Church.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Debbie Mull Laidlaw (Daniel) of Brentwood, Tenn.; a son, Reggie C. Mull (Donna) of Easley; three grandchildren, Eric Laidlaw (Cassie), Alan Laidlaw and Brian Bailey; and one great-grandchild, Analiese Laidlaw.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Lillian Holliday, Lila Hiles and Elsie Lesley; and a brother, George Mull.

Funeral services for Mr. Mull will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Calumet Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the sanctuary. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Calumet Baptist Church, 400 S. Peachtree St., Liberty, SC 29657.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

RAYMOND B NIX

PICKENS — Raymond B. Nix, 70, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.

Raymond was a member of Custom Riders Motorcycle Club.

Raymond is survived by his sisters, Dora Simpson of Charleston, Mary Galloway of Pickens, Betty Norton of Pickens and Debbie Bridges of Pickens; brothers, Wayne Nix of Easley, Donnie Nix of Easley, Randy Nix of Pickens and Jimmy McKinney of Pickens; a stepdaughter, Tara; and his beloved man dog, Contagious.

Mr. Nix was predeceased by his parents, Ernest Benson Nix and Edna Ruth McKinney Nix; sisters, Sybil Atkins and Eva Fowler; and a granddaughter, Miranda.

Funeral services for Raymond were held on Jan. 23 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Burial followed the funeral at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Nix family.

SUE MARCHBANKS

EASLEY — Mrs. Martha “Sue” Bolding Marchbanks, 89, wife of the late William “Bill” Dean Marchbanks Jr., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, the daughter of the late James Cleo Bolding and the late Mildred Jones Bolding, Mrs. Marchbanks was a graduate of Easley High School, retired from American Federal and was the owner and operator of Bill and Sue’s Antiques. She was an active member of Easley First Baptist Church, where she sang in the church choir and served in many areas of the church.

Surviving are two sons, William Dean Marchbanks III (Susan) of Greenville and James Douglas Marchbanks (Susan) of Easley; three grandchildren, James “Nicholas” Marchbanks (Gina) of Ft. Meyers, Fla., George “Mason” Frantom (Carmen) of Brandon, Miss., and “Elizabeth” Claire Carrano (Justin) of Valdosta, Ga.; and seven great-grandchildren, Ashton, Esley, Kinsley, Lucy, Addison, Ollie and James.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Westview Cemetery, Easley, with Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easley First Baptist Church, 300 E. 1st Ave., Easley, SC 29640.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

STEVE LESLEY

ANDERSON — Tommy Steven Lesley, 66, of 218 Marlon Ave., died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House in Anderson.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Tommy Lawrence and Betty Brown Leslie. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a truck driver by trade. Steve enjoyed fishing and music, especially playing his guitar and banjo. He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are two daughters, Julie McFadden of Pickens and Angela Inks (Aubrey) of Piedmont; four sons, Bryan Lesley (April) of Piedmont, Ryan Lesley of Powdersville, Bradley Lesley of Athens, Ga., and Toby Lesley of the home; two stepdaughters, Brandy Brewer (Todd) of Pickens and Amanda Blair (Jason) of Anderson; four brothers, Nick Lesley of Greenville, Freddie Leslie of Liberty, Victor Leslie of Slabtown and Keith Leslie of Liberty; four grandchildren, Gage Goodwin, Lita Goodwin, Joshua Lesley and Rosie Inks; and one great-grandchild, Zayden Goodwin.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Tim Lesley; a stepdaughter, Sandy Garner; a sister, Kathy Brewer; and two brothers, Charles Lesley and Randall “Pete” Leslie.

The family will have a memorial service for Steve at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, at Six and Twenty Baptist Church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services are handling arrangements.

DAVID LYNN FINLEY

EASLEY — Mr. David Lynn Finley, 53, husband of Tammy Fuller Finley, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home.

Born in Easley, a son of Marilyn Stegall Finley of Easley and the late James Harold Finley, Mr. Finley was a 1984 graduate of Easley High School and the owner and operator of Finley Drywall Inc. He was of the Baptist faith.

David had a passion for hunting and fishing, but his greatest love was for his family and being a dad. He was a dear friend to all and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 30 years and his mother, are a daughter, Courtney F. Waller (Jeremy) of Liberty; two brothers, James Michael Finley and Alan Finley (Debbie), both of Easley; and a nephew, Noah Thomas Finley of Easley.

Funeral services were held on Jan. 25 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted, and memorials may be made in memory of David to the American Heart Association, 3535 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC 29615.

Visit robinsonfuneralhomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory-Downtown, Easley.

Hersel Eugene “Junior” Good Jr

POWDERSVILLE — Hersel Eugene “Junior” Good Jr., 50, husband of 32 years to Angie Good, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

Junior was survived by his wife, Angie; a son, Hersel “L.J” Good III (Emily Stiles); a daughter, Jenna Michelle Good; a granddaughter, Paisleigh Caroline Chapman; grandmother, Selma Good; siblings, Melvin Good, Marcus Good, Kathy Good, Darlene Good, James Ritchie, Linda Poole, Paul Good, Donna Bailey, Elizabeth Owens and Tiffanie Eller; special sister-in-law, Shannon Williams; numerous nieces and nephews; cousins who he considered sisters, Dorothy Chapman and Wendy Rumsey; a special aunt, Teresa Gosnell; and a special friend, Kenneth Pepper.

Mr. Good was predeceased by his parents, Hersel Eugene Good Sr. and Dorothy Mae Gosnell Good Barker, and one brother, Gregory Good.

Junior loved his children and grandchildren dearly, and he always had to make sure that his beloved Angie had her Pepsi.

Funeral services for Junior will be on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held an hour prior starting at noon in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

A private burial will follow the services.

The family will be at 104 Arrendale Lane, Easley SC. 29640.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Good family.

Dixie Lovell North Thomas

CENTRAL — Dixie Lovell Thomas, 53, daughter of Sarah Robinson and the late Ercil North, passed on Jan. 23, 2020.

Dixie loved the Clemson Tigers, the state of West Virginia and Elvis, always loved speaking with everyone and was known for always getting the last word in, which was usually “I love you.”

Survivors include her mother; a daughter, Crystal Townsend; grandchildren, Braylon and Gracelynn Stephens; a brother, Henry North; a sister, DeeDee (Randy) Cassell; nephews, Jordan Simmons, Hunter North, Jonathan Cox and Travis (Tori) Cassell; and great-nieces Teagan Simmons and Diana Cox.

Dixie was predeceased by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her father; a sister, Louise North; and two brothers, Ercil David North and Lewis Wilson North.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home. The family will greet with friends in the chapel following the memorial service.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Meals on Wheels.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the North family.