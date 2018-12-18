Courier Obituaries 12-19-18

Judy “Cheryl” Anthony

GREENVILLE — Judy “Cheryl” Donahue Anthony, 75, wife of Darrell Roger Anthony Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at her home.

Born in Greenville, a daughter of the late Walter R and Bertie Anglin Donahue, she was a member of Antioch United Methodist Church and of the Eastern Star.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of more than 20 years, are children Tina K. Panganiban, John Kancz (Kimberly), Faithe K. Silver, Tara M. Posey (Eddie) and Dawn M. Baker; stepson, Darrell R. Anthony Jr. (Dorothy); step-daughter Cathy A. Taylor (Rusty); 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty D. Bond, Joyce Darnell (Darrell) and Patsy D. Jowers (Allen).

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Anthony was predeceased by brothers, Tommy, Clay and Bob; and a sister, Ruth Hopkins (Randy).

Funeral services were held Dec. 13 at Mountain View Funeral Home chapel, with burial following in Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Antioch Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1128, Easley, SC 29641 or St Jude.

Condolences may be expressed online at http.//mountainviewfunerals.com or in person at Mountain View Funeral Home, 105 Florence Street., Pickens, SC 29671, (864) 878-4441, which is assisting the family.

Mary Elizabeth Brownlow

EASLEY — Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Todd Brownlow, 99, wife of the late Nathan Eugene Brownlow, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018.

Born in Oconee County, the daughter of the late Joseph and Sally Todd, Mrs. Brownlow was a graduate of Walhalla High School and a homemaker. She was a member of Geer Memorial Baptist Church.

Surviving are one son, Rodney Brownlow (Linda) of Easley; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Brownlow was predeceased by a son, Larry E. Brownlow; and a daughter, Kathy Ann Brownlow.

Graveside services were held Dec. 13 in Westview Cemetery in Walhalla.

Memorials may be made to the Presbyterian Communities of South Carolina, Clinton, 2817 Ashland Road, Columbia, SC 29210.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.

Lewis L. Westmoreland

EASLEY — Lewis L. Westmoreland, 81, of Snyder Road, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Samuel Paul Westmoreland and Aileen Crumpton Westmoreland.

Mr. Westmoreland was a graduate of Parker High School and was retired as a supervisor with Bilo in Mauldin. After retiring, he began working with Auto Pro in Greenville delivering auto parts. He was a dedicated member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley, the Men’s #4 Sunday school class and was a member of the greeting ministry. Lewis was an avid golfer, playing most rounds at Lakeview Golf Club in Piedmont. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and old western shows.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Jo Ann Satterfield Westmoreland of the home; daughters, Carole W. Snipes (Chris) of Easley and Pam Westmoreland of Greenville; grandchildren, Christopher Grant Snipes (Jenna) of Florida, and Chad Weston Snipes and Samuel Paul Snipes, both of Easley; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Lorraine Snipes and Christopher Gattis Snipes; and sisters, Peggy W. Wilson and Shirley W. Propes, both of Greenville, Jean W. Hansen of South Dakota, and Marilyn W. Pruitt of Easley.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Jim, Jack and Don.

Funeral services were held Dec. 13 at Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley, with burial following in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Children’s Ministry of Brushy Creek Baptist Church, 100 Clay St., Easley, SC 29642.

Condolences may be expressed by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.

David F. McGovern

EASLEY —- David Franklin McGovern, 75, of Virginia Circle, passed away Monday, Dec. 10, 2018.

Born in Richmond, Ind., he was a son of the late Charles and Josephine McDonald McGovern.

Mr. McGovern was retired from Ohio Richmond Gear in Liberty. He attended Carolina Heights Church of God of Prophecy and enjoyed riding motorcycles, especially Harley Davidson.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Georgia Collins McGovern; sisters, Gloria Graw and Emma Turpin both of Richmond, Ind.; a brother, John Burton McGovern of Richmond, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, John Bradford McGovern; a sister, Josephine Jennings; and a brother, Earl McGovern.

A memorial service was held Dec. 14 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, with Rev. Mitchell Looper and Rev. Bo Trotter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Heights Church of God of Prophecy, Parking Lot Fund, PO Box 51488, Piedmont, SC 29673.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.

Aldon Lawson Gilbert Jr.

LIBERTY — Aldon Lawson Gilbert Jr., 60, husband of Marie Mosley Gilbert, passed from this life, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at his home surrounded by his family.

A native of Pickens County, he was a son of the late Aldon Lawson Gilbert Sr. and Ellen Jean Oglesby Gilbert. Mr. Gilbert enjoyed wood working and riding motorcycles, and he loved his wife Marie.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years of the home; three sons, Franklin Chet Roper of Six Mile, Daniel Lee Marcus Wooten of Liberty and Joshua Dean Gilbert (Crystal Shannon) of Liberty; a sister, Tina Jean Payton (Mike) of Liberty; three brothers, Fred Gilbert (Dawn) of Easley, Eddie Gilbert of Liberty and Ernest Gilbert (Shirley) of Easley; and four grandchildren, Kayla Roper, Tadpole Gilbert, D. J. Gilbert and Cameron Gilbert.

Mr. Gilbert was predeceased by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Gilbert family.

Roy “Mac” McJunkins

LIBERTY — Mr. Roy “Mac” McJunkins, 88, of Liberty, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018, at AnMed Health Cannon hospital in Pickens.

Born in Pickens County on Feb. 16, 1930, he was the son of the late William “Bill” and Carrie Burgess McJunkins. Mac worked for Alice Manufacturing for 47 years before his retirement and enjoyed farming. He was a member of the Free Wesleyan Church of Easley. Mac had a gift in music and could play the violin, guitar and banjo. He enjoyed operating a radio ministry called Full Gospel Program for 27 years on WELP.

Mac was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Lucille Christopher McJunkins, and was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He leaves behind a special nephew, Michael McJunkins (Margaret), special friends, Joel Bradford and Guy and Judy Roberts, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Dec. 17 in the Dillard Funeral Home chapel, with Rev. David Merck, Rev. George Gee and Rev. Mike Stumbo officiating.

A committal service followed the service at Hillcrest Memorial Park, with the Rev. Phillip Newton officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Free Wesleyan Church at 420 West Roper Road, Easley, SC 29640.

Online condolences may be expressed to the McJunkins family by visiting DillardFunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the McJunkins family in making arrangements.

Lucille N. Erwin

PICKENS — Lucille N. Erwin, 98, went home to be with the Lord Dec. 8, 2018, at Hendersonville Health and Rehabilitation in Flat Rock, N.C.

Born in Miami, Fla., she was predeceased by her husband, James S. Erwin Sr.; parents, O. L. and Pauline Patterson Norman; brothers, Noel Norman, Joe Norman and Lee Norman Jr.; and sisters, Ruth N. Drake, Grace N. Patterson, and Mary Frances Norman.

Survivors include a daughter, Jane Ann E. Justus (Herb) of Boiling Springs; a son, James S. Erwin Jr. (Linda) of Pickens; grandchildren, James S. Erwin III of Pickens, Joan Shay of Wilmington, N.C., Sherry Withers (Marshall) of Savannah, Ga., and Vicki Chohany (Michael) of Williamsburg, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Aysha Erwin, Jadon Erwin and Rhiannon Erwin of Pickens, Nicole Withers of Savannah, Ga., and Hailey Chohany and Olivia Chohany of Virginia Beach, Va. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Inez Norman of Hendersonville, N.C., Barbara Hardin (Mel) of Kerrville, Texas, Mildred Bradford of Dallas, Texas, and Evelyn Crawford of Houston, Texas; and a number of nieces and nephews.

She was employed by the United States Postal Service in East Flat Rock and Flat Rock, N.C., for a number of years and later retired from the GE Outdoor Lighting Center in East Flat Rock, N.C. She was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Hendersonville, N.C.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mountain View Funerals and Cremations of Pickens is in charge of arrangements.

Stanley Ray Bowie

PICKENS — Stanley Ray Bowie (Tojo), 62, husband of Evelyn Alexander Bowie, passed from this life Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.

Born in Greenville County, he was a son of the late Lee Albert Bowie and Louise Crumpton Bowie Gillespie. Mr. Bowie loved to hunt and fish and to play his guitar.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years of the home; two daughters, Tracy Louise Bowie of Pickens and Christy Jennette Parker of Greenwood; a sister, Vicki Bowie Taylor of Pickens; four brothers, Leonard Lee Bowie (Kathy) of Easley, Henry Bowie (Marie) of Liberty, Harold Edens Bowie of Pickens and Allen Eugene Bowie (Vickie) of Liberty; and four grandchildren Robin Morgan, Matthew Morgan, Rosalyn Morgan and Loretta Morgan.

A graveside service was held Dec. 17 at Sunrise Cemetery in Pickens.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Bowie family.

Shelby Quinney O’Shaughnessy

LIBERTY — Shelby Jean Quinney O’Shaughnessy, 76, of Moorefield Memorial Highway, passed away Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at her home.

Born in Hale County, Ala., she was a daughter of the late Calvin and Elizabeth Swartz Wyatt.

Mrs. O’Shaughnessy retired from Countryside Nursing Home as a certified medical technician after 15 years of dedicated service. She was a loved mother and grandmother.

Surviving are her children, Gary Quinney (Nan) of Arkansas, Norman Quinney (Donna) of Piedmont, William “Billy” Quinney (Ron Carter) of Marietta, Ga., James Quinney of Lexington, Alice Aiken (Roger) of Simpsonville, Johnny Quinney of Easley and Joshua Quinney of Cartersville, Ga.; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandchild; stepchildren, Shirley Perry of Berea, Johnny Thomas Sr. and Judy Thomas Barnes, both of Anderson, Kenneth O’Shaughnessy of Simpsonville and Dawn O. Harvey of Alabama; and a brother, Howard Wyatt of Greensboro, Ala.

The family expresses their gratitude to Shannon Aiken and Melanie O. Atkins for the love and compassion they provided to Mrs. O’Shaughnessy during her illness.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husbands, William H. Quinney, Charles G. Thomas and Ross A. O’Shaughnessy; stepchildren, Marsha Thomas Parton and Bruce Thomas; brothers, Robert, James, Riley, Truman, Isaac and J.C. Wyatt; and sisters, Maggie and Sadie Davis and Ruthie Allen.

Funeral services were held Dec. 17 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial following in Flat Rock Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.

Sula Maddox

PICKENS — Sula Maddox, 94, passed away Sunday Dec. 16, 2018, in Pickens.

Born in Pickens, she was the daughter of the late William Oliver and Mabelle Chappell Gravley, and wife of the late William Maddox.

Although she never had children of her own, she proved her motherly love and affection to all her “babies” while at Manna Health and Rehab.

Survivors include a sister, Rosalee Stone of Pickens. She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard, L.B, Robert and Chris, and two sisters, Barbara Day and Elizabeth Cassell. She also leaves a sister-in-law and several nieces and nephews to share in her memory.

A visitation will be held from 12:45-1:45 p.m., Wednesday Dec. 19. Services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Dillard Funeral Home chapel. Entombment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Online condolences may be sent to Dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Maddox family.

Anita Mae Owens

PICKENS — Anita Mae Owens, 43, of Pickens passed away on Sunday. Dec. 16, 2018.

Born in Easley, she was the daughter of Tommy McCullough and Juanita Grice Revis and wife of Brian Owens.

She worked as a waitress, cleaned homes and worked at Alice Manufacturing during her working life.

She is survived by her parents; husband of 16 years, Brian; two sons, Matthew Owens of Pickens and Corey Maness of Easley; and one brother, William “Bubba” McCullough Jr. of Dacusville.

A gathering of friends will be held from 4-5 p.m. Thursday Dec. 20, at Dillard Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Shriners Hospital.

Online condolence may be made to Dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Owens family.

Terri Regina Suttles

PICKENS — Terri Regina Suttles, 45, of Pickens, wife of Grover Suttles Jr., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018.

Mrs. Suttles was born in Hendersonville County, N.C., a daughter of Gene Lindsey Howard and Bertha Marilyn Temple.

She was a business owner of Office Outlet Inc. in Anderson and a schedule coordinator at North Greenville Fitness.

Mrs. Suttles was an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan and always enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a shining example of strong leadership, unending strength and maternal love.

Her legacy was not only the things that she accomplished, but those that she raised.

Survivors include four sons, Aaron Suttles (Logan), Alex Suttles, Aiden Suttles and Adam Suttles, all of Easley; and one daughter, Ashley Smith (Aaron) of Easley. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Lily Smith, Lane Smith, David Bo Suttles, and Dallas Suttles, and one expectant grandchild. Stepchildren include Glenda Mitchell (Aaron), Julie Wood (Skip) and Sheena Coleman (Michael).

Stepsister Becky Temple Jones and stepgrandchildren include Chaz Bayne, David Mitchell, Hailey Wood, Kelsie Fields, Michael Coleman and Jenna Coleman.

Mrs. Suttles is also survived by a brother, Ricky Eugene Howard of Greenville, and two sisters, Angela Nicole Hickey of Easley (Brian) and Tracy Curtis of Greenville.

The family would like to express special thanks to her caregivers Audrey, Mark and Brenda, as well as Hospice of The Upstate.

The family will receive friends at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 20, with intimate family funeral services at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park.