Courier Obituaries 12-5-18

Ola Chapman Garrett

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Ola Chapman Garrett, 92, passed away Nov. 22, 2018.

She was born July 5, 1926, and was one of six children born to Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Chapman of Liberty, and was the last surviving child. She has been a San Antonio resident since 1963 and was active in Trinity Baptist church for many years.

Mrs. Garrett was a devoted Army wife married to Maj. Cleo Garrett for more than 70 years. Due to her husband’s career military status, they lived in many places over a span of 22 years before military retirement in July 1967. They lived in Germany, Japan, South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, New Mexico and Missouri before finally settling in San Antonio. She held her family together during three wars while her husband was away.

She is survived by two sons, Clifton H. Garrett of San Antonio and Earl T. (Charleen) Garrett of Abilene, Texas; two grandchildren and eight great-

