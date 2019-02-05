Courier Obituaries 2-6-19

EVELYN ALLGOOD

PICKENS — Evelyn Heath Allgood, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Mrs. Allgood was born in Greenville County, daughter of the late Courtney and Zelpha Cheek Heath. She was formerly employed with Sangamo Electric, and she retired from the Singer Company in Pickens. Following her retirement, she enjoyed working at Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor in Easley. She was a member of Pickens First Baptist Church and the T.E.L. Sunday school class.

Survivors include her children, Elaine A. Cauthen (Rex) of Easley and Joel E. “Eddie” Allgood Jr. (Debbie) of Pickens. Mrs. Allgood also leaves behind grandchildren Mandy Roberts (Scott), Jennifer Crain (Phillip) and Katie Boiter (Travis); great-grandchildren, Brandon Roberts, Lexie Roberts, Will Crain, Kaylin Crain, Emma Grace Boiter and Mckenzie Faith Boiter. Also surviving is a brother, Courtney “Buddy” Heath Jr., and a sister, Pat Rackley.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allgood was predeceased by her husband, Joel E. Allgood Sr.

The family received friends at Dillard Funeral Home on Tuesday, Feb. 5, with funeral services following in the funeral home chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, heart.org.

The family is at the home.

LOUIE S. SWIFT

SIX MILE — Louie S. Swift, 88, husband of Susan E. Green Swift, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Swift was a resident of Nashville, Tenn., for 86 years and spent his last two years in Six Mile.

He was a graduate of George Peabody College and Vanderbilt Medical University in Nashville and Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Louie spent 50 years of his life as a writer of poetry for adults and children, children’s songs, as well as a gospel music songs. He was well known as a Nashville record producer and music manufacturer throughout the United States and other various countries. Hard work, prestige and determination, characterized this strong man, and these characteristics allowed Louie to be successful in everything that he did. He had a strong relationship with God, Jesus and the Holy Ghost, and his life and ministry reflected this and a love for his wife that cannot be described.

Louie is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Susan; his dearest friends, Possum, Pig and Root-N-Toot; as well as brothers, Ben Swift and John Newson.

Louie was predeceased by his parents, Milton and Frances Swift.

A funeral service was held on Feb. 5, at Cedar Hill Holiness Church in Six Mile, featuring speakers Earl Rice, Bobby Bridges, Steve Stewart, Sandy Green, Johnny Boggs and Greg Smith and pianist Mary Stewart.

One of Louie’s most famous proverbs that he wrote says, “When a person wishes to be successful in life, there must be a well-defined purpose in mind for goals to be reached. First of all, it must be remembered that, “The sweetness of life comes from living it with pure intentions.”

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Swift family.

CATHERINE V. ALBERTSON

EASLEY — Mrs. Catherine Virgie Ramey Albertson, 75, wife of Jerry David Albertson, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Cracker Jack Ramey and the late Nannie Mae Arnold Ramey, Mrs. Albertson was retired from the Foster Plant of Alice Manufacturing and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 56 years, are a son, Brian D. Albertson (Jodie) of Easley; a daughter, Melissa A. Bond (Andrew) of Cary, N.C.; a brother, Ronnie Ramey (Darlene) of Easley; and seven grandchildren, Catherine Bailey Bond, Samantha Grace Bond, Andrew Everett Bond Jr., Tristan Thomas Bond, Breana Lauren Albertson, Joshua Hall and Kaylin Buckley. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Albertson was predeceased by a brother, Jackie Ramey, and a sister, Betty Mae Ramey.

Graveside services were held on Feb. 2 at the Flat Rock Baptist Church cemetery.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Interim Healthcare Hospice for the love and care they have provided for Mrs. Albertson.

Doris Evelyn Nichols Ellison

EASLEY — Mrs. Doris Evelyn Nichols Ellison, 86, of 112 Camelot Court, Easley, wife of the late Fred H. Ellison, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Brookdale Easley.

Mrs. Ellison was born in Oconee County on Dec. 27, 1932, a daughter of the late James Arthur Nichols and the late Ruby White Nichols. She was retired from Southern Weaving after working for the same company from high school through retirement at the age of 65. Mrs. Ellison was a member of Elljean Baptist Church for more than 60 years, having been very active in earlier years in the Nursery, Sunbeam, VBS, Choir, and WMU programs.

In addition to her son and daughter-in-law, Steven H. and Mary Beth Ellison, Doris is survived by three brothers, Harold Nichols (Melba Jo) of Pickens, Marshall Nichols (Doris) of Fountain Inn and James Nichols of Salem; two sisters, Marian Alexander of Tamassee and Vivian Owens of Seneca; a sister-in-law, Loretta Nichols of Walhalla; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Nichols, Wallace Nichols and infant Roy Nichols, and one sister, Gladys Nichols Chastain.

A service of death and resurrection was held in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown on Feb. 4. Interment followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Easley.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be sent to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or to the charity of one’s choice.

JESSIE E. FINLEY

PICKENS — Jessie E. Finley, 94, passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Pickens.

Born in England, UK, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Jessie Picking and wife of the late Ray A. Finley. Mrs. Finley was retired from Singer/ Ryobi and loved animals, especially dogs.

Mrs. Finley leaves a daughter, Rebecca Freeman (Jimmy) of Pickens; two grandchildren, Corey Freeman (Katie) and Rae Holcombe (Rex), both of Pickens; and great-grandchildren, Haley, Hannah, Ivy and Max to share in her memory.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Finley was predeceased by a brother, Tony; sister, Shelia; and a son, Gene.

Memorial services were held at Dillard Funeral Home chapel on Feb. 5.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Finley family.

DONNA OWEN DANIEL

EASLEY — Donna O. Daniel, 51, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019.

She was born in Transylvania County, N.C., a daughter of Charles Edmund Owen and the late Eloise Emily Cox Owen. Donna was of the Baptist faith and had in the past couple of years enjoyed a deeper walk with her Lord.

Survivors include her father; a daughter, Brandi Daniel (Jason); four grandchildren; sisters, Almedia Baker (Leon), Lynn Noa (Butch), Kathy Talbert and Venita Talbert (Terry); a brother, Ricky Owen (Beth); two nephews; eight nieces; 16 great nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends.

Donna was predeceased by her mother and a daughter, Emily Daniel.

The family received friends on Feb. 4 at Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Owen family.

EDD STEPHENS

EASLEY — Mr. Tyler Edward “Edd” Stephens, 87, husband of Opal Gastley Stephens, passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Homer Vas Stephens and the late Zelpha Bearden Stephens, Mr. Stephens was retired from the Arial Plant of Alice Manufacturing with 42 years of service and was a member of Arial Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 66 years, are two daughters, Joan S. Parsons (Dan) of Liberty and Wanda S. Waldrop (David) of Easley; two brothers, Lloyd Stephens and Leroy Stephens, both of Easley; two sisters, Kathleen Thomas and Opal Jean Davis, both of Pickens; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Stephens was predeceased by a daughter, Denise Fogarty, four brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 3 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

CURTIS RAY ROACH

SIX MILE — Mr. Curtis Ray Roach, 53, passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, Curtis was the son of the late Rayborn and Linda Scruggs Roach.

Curtis truly enjoyed activities involving the outdoors, such as being in the mountains, hunting or fishing. But one of his greatest passions was being able to love and enjoy time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Jessica Murray (Aaron), Joshua Roach and Justin Roach (Kelsey). He also leaves his six adored grandchildren, Caleb, Ryland, Landon, Jazmine, Talon and Grayson; a brother, Franklin Roach; and a sister, Susan Brinkley (Donnie).

In addition to his parents, Curtis was predeceased by a sister, Vivian Tribble. A receiving of Curtis’ friends will be held Thursday, Feb. 7, from noon-1:15 p.m. at Elljean Baptist Church in Pickens. A celebration to honor his life will follow at 1:30 p.m..

The family is at the home of Susan Brinkley, 103 Pleasant Hill Court in Central.

MARTHA CHASTAIN WELBORN

PICKENS — Martha C. Welborn, 82, wife of the late John T. Welborn, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Wood Beal Chastain and Eva Chapman Chastain. Mrs. Welborn was a lifelong member of Holly Springs Baptist Church and was retired from the School District of Pickens County.

Survivors include her son, Wade Welborn of Pickens; brothers, Allen Chastain (Patsy), Donnie Chastain (Reba) and David H. Chastain (Janet); sisters, Mary Ann C. Patterson and Mildred Chastain; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Welborn was predeceased by her parents, her husband and a brother Woodrow “Woodie” Chastain.

A graveside service was held on Jan. 31 in the Holly Springs Baptist Church cemetery, officiated by Rev. Barry Dilworth and Rev. H.C. Couch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holly Springs Baptist Church, 3450 Table Rock Road, Pickens, SC 29671.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Welborn family.

SARAH GAIL SPEARMAN

SUNSET — Sarah Gail Spearman, 69, wife of Larry Kenneth Spearman, was escorted by angels to heaven on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at her daughter’s home.

She was born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late James Lewis Trotter and Frances Dean Foster Trotter.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Spearman, of 38 years; a daughter, Crystal Spearman (Kayla); a son, Michael Cox (Lisa); a sister, Ann Owens (Arlin); a brother-in-law, James Burgess; five grandsons; five granddaughters and eight great-grandchildren.

Sarah was predeceased by her parents, oldest son, Greg Cox and her sister, Jana Sue Burgess.

A memorial service was held on Feb. 4 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Spearman family.

LEWIS GERALD BROWN

PICKENS — Lewis Gerald Brown, 87, husband of Sybil C. Brown for 66 years, passed into eternity on Jan. 30, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Samuel Earl Brown and Minnie Morgan Brown.

Lewis was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He was a Navy veteran and was recently cared for by Richard Campbell Veterans Nursing facility.

Survivors include his wife; sons, Gregory Kent (DeAnna) Brown and Kirk (Nancy) Brown; daughters, Karen (David) Johnson and Kelly (Dean) Maple; grandchildren, Greg, Becky, Matthew, Jessie, Kenny, Shea, Nikhole, Jeremiah and Joshua; 15 great grandchildren; and one brother, Merrill (Judy) Brown.

A memorial service was held on Feb. 2, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grace United Methodist Church Missions fund.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Brown family.

GREGORY RYAN BLACK

EASLEY — Gregory Ryan Black, 41, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at his home.

A son of Rhonda Black of Easley and the late Greg A. Black, Ryan was an actor at Sweet Dreams Scarehouse in Easley and evolved the character “Makutu.” He loved his family and many friends. Ryan was a “goof” who could make anyone laugh, and people loved his company.

He is survived by his brother, Trenton Black of Easley; maternal grandparents, James and Betty Breazeale of Easley; and two nieces, who were the light of his life, Rylee Ann Black of Piedmont and Kielyn Isabella Riddle of Liberty.

Ryan was predeceased by a brother, Travis A. Black; his father, Greg Black; and paternal grandparents, Robert and Geneva Black.

A graveside memorial will be held Saturday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church cemetery.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Black family.