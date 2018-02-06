Courier Obituaries 2-7-18

Trina Allmon

LIBERTY — Trina Lynn Allmon, 54, of 714 N. Ashton Drive, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at her residence.

She was born in Charlotte, N.C.

Surviving are her mother, Elizabeth R. Allmon of Liberty; a sister, Debra Allmon of Easley; her father, Jerry G. Allmon of West Union.

Services will be private.

Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

Levenia F. McCombs

EASLEY ­— Levenia Finley McCombs, 90, of Easley, wife of the late Heyward Frank McCombs, passed away Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late R.G. and Bessie Robinson Finley.

Mrs. McCombs was retired from Alice Manufacturing, Ellison Plant, and was a member of Cedar Rock Baptist Church. She loved her family, her flower garden, cooking and traveling with her girls.

Surviving are her children, Robert J. “Bobby” McCombs, James H. “Jimmy” McCombs, Fay M. Ellenburg (Alton), Patricia M. James (Jerry), Bonnie McCombs, and Nancy Turpin (Robert) all of Easley; grandchildren, USAF Chaplain Rochelle Binion of San Antonio, Texas, Jeremy James, Elijah Turpin, Allie Turpin all of Easley, Carly Starnes of Piedmont and Chapin Mosley of Pickens; great-grandchildren, Londyn James, and Alyssa and Brody Starnes; sisters, Evelyn McCombs and Sybil Finley both of Easley; and a brother, Ryan Buddy Finley (Annie) of Pickens.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Roberta Gibson; and brothers, Lloyd and Garland Finley.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to Mrs. McCombs’ caregiver, Pat Holliday and Interim Hospice for the exceptional care that was given to Mrs. McCombs.

Funeral services were held on Feb. 3 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown. Burial followed in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Sallie Louella Evatt

CENTRAL — Sallie Louella Evatt died on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, at Lila Doyle Nursing Center in Seneca.

She was born in Central to the late Talmage and Sophia Koon Evatt and remained a lifelong resident of Central. She was a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church where she served as church treasurer for 34 years and a children’s Sunday school teacher. She graduated from Southern Wesleyan University and Newberry College before spending 40 years teaching first grade, primarily at W. Market Street Elementary in Anderson.

Sallie is survived by her sister-in-law, Martha Evatt; and six nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Lee, Francis, Clayton and Gaines; and one sister, Marie.

Funeral services were held Feb. 4 at Trinity Wesleyan Church with burial following in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Wesleyan Church or Southern Wesleyan University.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Wesleyan Church or Southern Wesleyan University.

Dorothy “Dot” Dillard

CENTRAL — Dorothy “Dot” Beatrice Dillard, 83, died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at her home.

Born in Pickens County, Dot was the daughter of the late Samuel Cox and Beatrice King Dillard. She was a graduate of Central High School and was a retired accountant in the Payroll Department at Clemson University. Dot was a member of First Baptist Church of Central.

Surviving are her brother, Samuel A. (Edna) Dillard of Westminster; sister-in-law, Barbara Herron Dillard of Central; niece, Karen Dillard (Charles) Butts of Central; nephew, Kevin Tobias Dillard of Central; and great nephew, Seth Butts.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Tobie Dillard.

Funeral services were held Feb. 5 in the Chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Mt. Zion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Llewellyn Abraham Sloan

PICKENS — Mr. Llewellyn Abraham Sloan of Pickens entered into eternal rest on Feb. 1, 2018. He was 94 years old.

Born in Hurricane Township, Pickens County, to Harvey Winfield and Lily-Guy Eula Parrott Sloan, he was the last surviving member of his brothers and sisters.

At the age of 16, he successfully enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Not long after beginning basic training did they discover he was not of age and sent home until he was closer to 18. He loved the U.S. Navy and America. He was a proud veteran, having survived in WWII and several campaigns aboard the USS Benson 421 destroyer ship until 1946, the USS Wyoming and Naval Reserves until 1956. He was a boatswain’s mate and for many years enjoyed reunions with his shipmates, who called themselves “the Bitchy B’s.”

Upon returning home from the Navy, L.A. struck out on his own. A shrewd, intelligent businessman and fiery entrepreneur, he started and managed several businesses. Amongst those were an ambulance company and Park Place Taxi, the first Pizza Inn franchise in the upstate of South Carolina, a transcontinental trucking company and finally a construction company, L.A. Sloan and Sons Incorporated, where he worked every day until he was 86 years old.

L.A. was a world-class athlete. He trained in karate under Billy Hong, a sixth-degree black belt from South Korea, and went on to train Jerry Rome, a kickboxing champion, through the YMCA in Easley. He was a certified scuba diver and had many adventures in diving. He was a runner and won numerous gold and silver medals in the national trials for the Senior Olympics. He was an avid member of the Life Center Greenville and he loved to fish.

For all he did for us, we are truly thankful. Pop built the foundation of our family, and though he supported us all until his last breath, he could not have been the man he was without his wife and sons. For 66 years until her passing, his wife Eva Mae was his devoted ally in life and in business. Together, they made sure no one in their families went without. They seized opportunities and built a life that many only dreamed of in the 1950s. Pop was a member of Abundant Life Church and lived his life with a devout faith in God.

Llewllyn is survived by his sons, Barry (Karen) Sloan, Garry Sloan and Harry (Charlene) Sloan Sr., all of Pickens. He has four grandchildren, Andrea Sloan Thornal (David), Harry H. (Beth Marie) Sloan Jr., Bryan L. Sloan and Larry Austin Sloan. Additionally, Pop has three great-grandchildren, Connor Burns, Carsyn Lily Thornal and Drew Virgil.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Mae Davidson Sloan, and a son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Donna Lynn Sloan.

Services were held Feb. 5 in the mausoleum chapel of Hillcrest Memorial Park and Gardens, with the service following with military honors.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Sloan family.

Harry Barnes

CENTRAL — Harry Lyvon Barnes, 74, husband of the late, Janice Mae Posey Barnes, passed away on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Barnes was born in Pickens County and was a son of the late Radford C. and Iola Heaton Barnes. He worked in the textile industry for many years and retired from Masterweave. He was a U. S. Navy veteran and was a member of Central Church of God.

Surviving are four sons, Joey Barnes (Francy) of Easley, Tim Barnes (Stephanie) of Greer, Frank Barnes of Central, and Scott Barnes (Angie) of Easley; two daughters, Susie Woods (Waco) of Central and Marie Talley (Newal) of Six Mile; three brothers, Ervin Barnes of Pickens, Stanley Barnes of Central, and Dicky Barnes of Easley; one sister, Ellen McCall of Central; 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grand children.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by three brothers, J.C., Winfred and Conley Barnes; and two sisters, Juanita Hendricks and Mary Weaver.

Funeral services were held Feb. 5 the chapel of Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, with burial following in Memory Gardens, Clemson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Central Church of God, 204 College Street, Central, SC 29630.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, which is assisting the family.

Bonnie Chapman Bowen

EASLEY — Bonnie Chapman Bowen, 85, widow of Robert Luther Bowen, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Fleetwood Rehab in Easley.

Born in Central, she was a daughter of the late Elijah and Estella Rice Chapman. Bonnie was a graduate of Central High School and was a charter member of East Clemson Baptist Church. Bonnie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are sons, Bob Bowen of Clemson, Barry (LaVonda) Bowen and Brian (Edna) Bowen of Central; grandchildren, Bradley Bowen (April), Brett Bowen (Bekah), Bethany Muniz Bueno (Ryan), Chandler, Harrison, Logan and Coker; and great-grandchildren, Daniel, Kayla, Joshua, Anna and Clara.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Jolly Chapman, Edison Chapman, Wallace Chapman and John Chapman; and sisters, Ellie Sheriff, Mildred Smith and Lucille Kelly.

Funeral services were held Feb. 4 at East Clemson Baptist Church with burial following in Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to East Clemson Baptist Church, Clemson, SC.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or at Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home, Central, SC.

Willie Mae D. Lee

EASLEY — Mrs. Willie Mae Durham Lee, 90, wife of the late Paul Lee, passed away Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, at Manna Health and Rehab in Pickens.

Born in Oconee County, a daughter of the late John and Emma Mae Evett Durham, Mrs. Lee was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.

Surviving are two sons, Earl W. Lee of Pickens, and Paul F. Lee of Greenville; two sisters, Helen Simpson and Marjorie Underwood, both of Greenville; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Lee was predeceased by a son, Hal Lee; a daughter, Patricia Long; a brother, Woodrow Durham; and two sisters, Evelyn and Mary Madlin.

Funeral services were held Feb. 6 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown with burial following in Graceland West Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley, which is assisting the family.

Frances B. Tripp

PIEDMONT — Frances Beiers Tripp, 95, of Piedmont, wife of the late Harold Tripp, Sr., went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

Born in Woodruff, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Rosa Theo Beiers.

Mrs. Tripp was a homemaker and faithful member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and her church and was active in many ministries of the church including Women’s Missions and working in the nursery.

Surviving are her children, Harold Tripp, Jr, (Debra) and Rosa Tripp all of Piedmont; grandchildren, Holly Boatwright (Ashley), Emily Rapp (Bryce) and Thomas Tripp (Kristin); great grandchildren, Seth Boatwright, Lily Boatwright, Caroline Rapp, Grace Tripp, Audrey Tripp, a baby boy Rapp to be born in May; and a sister, Sybil Willey of Greenville.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Myrtle Lee Franklin, Mable Morgan and Lois Blackwell; and brothers, Bill and Mike Beiers.

Funeral services were held Feb. 6 at Mt. Airy Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 417 Rutherford Street, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.

Helen Joanne Nicholson

EASLEY — Helen Joanne Nicholson, 92, formerly of Florence, passed away Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

Born in Savannah, Ga., a daughter of the late Joseph Robert and Frances McWhorter Nicholson, Miss Nicholson retired from Atlantic Coastline Rail Road with 40 years of service. She was a member of Easley First United Methodist Church and a former member of Central Methodist Church in Florence.

Surviving are two sisters, Frances Nicholson Downie of Easley, and Battey Nicholson Coffield of Savannah, Ga.; seven nieces and nephews, Jackie D. Crane (Carl), Carol D. Johnson (Richard), John Downie (Maggie), Wesley Downie (Cindy), Frances Thrower (Howard), Richard Coffield (Beth) and Mike Coffield (Martha); and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Easley First United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Rodney Powell officiating. Private burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 10-10:45 a.m. Wednesday prior to the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Easley First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 589, Easley, SC 29641.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown Easley, which is assisting the family.

James C. Gaines Jr.

Liberty — James Carlton Gaines Jr., 83, of 602 Slab Bridge Road, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at his home.

Born in Cateechee he was a son of the late James C., Sr. and Emily Whitfield Gaines.

He retired from Estes Mill and was a United States Navy veteran of the Korean War.

Mr. Gaines was a sweet, polite, loving man who loved the Atlanta Braves and the South Carolina Gamecocks but most of all he loved his family dearly.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Gaines of the home; a daughter, Sandra Rodriguez of Liberty; a son, Phillip Gaines of Clemson; two sisters, Margaret Rhinhart of Newberry, and Doris Richardson of Little Mountain; a brother, Riley Gaines of Hodges; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services to honor the life of Mr. Gaines will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8 in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5-7:00 p.m. at the mortuary

The family will be at the home. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Faye B. Upchurch

EASLEY — Faye Blythe Upchurch, 90, of Easley, wife of the late William “Bill” Upchurch, passed away Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018.

Born in Spartanburg, she was a daughter of the late Denton and Virginia McCall Blythe.

Mrs. Upchurch was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting.

Surviving are her children, Michael Richard “Rick” Upchurch (Connie) of Townville, and Denise Reeves (Mike) of Easley; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Upchurch was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Hazel Jennings, Eva Wade, Grace Bennett and Pauline Foster; and brothers, Carl and John Blythe.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road with entombment to follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum.

Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Pruitt Hospice, 1510 N Fant St, Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family.

Russell Milton Dalton

PICKENS — Russell Milton “Russ” Dalton, 51, husband of Leslie Singleton Dalton, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Pickens County Russ is a son of the late William Clyde Dalton and Inez O’Shields Dalton. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp Reserve, a member of Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church, and a member of the NRA. Russ was known as a devoted father and husband.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years of the home, two daughters, Anna Margaret Dalton of the home, Madeline Dalton Smith (Specialist Jacob Smith) of Fort Bragg, N.C.; sisters, Brenda Bruner (Thad), Pamela Youngblood, and a brother William Dalton (Tammy).

Visitation will be held from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Porter’s Chapel United Methodist Church, with the funeral service to immediately follow in the sanctuary. Burial will be at the church Cemetery.

The family would like for you to join them at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at Looper’s Barn for a celebration of Russ’ life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Dalton family.