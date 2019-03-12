Courier Obituaries 3-13-19

CHARLES DOUGLAS

“DOUG” MCCOLLUM

PICKENS — Charles Douglas “Doug” McCollum, 82, of Pickens, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday March 7, 2019.

Born on Dec. 7, 1936, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Ralph McCollum Sr. and Essie Freeman McCollum. Doug was retired from Singer and a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. He was a member of the Mason Lodge and the Hejaz Shriners. He was also an entrepreneur, having successfully operated a local car wash, a barbershop and rental properties. He started a tradition of being the first to give all of the grandchildren in the family their first haircut. Doug was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and gardening. He was also a classic car enthusiast, who enjoyed listening to bluegrass music. Above all things, he loved his family and his wife of 63 years, Lucille Riggins McCollum.

Also surviving are one daughter, Amanda Stewart (Bryan); two sons, Roger McCollum (Renea) and Jimmy McCollum (Deena); one brother, Bill McCollum; one sister, Winnona Pelfrey; five grandchildren, Jeremy McCollum (Kayla), Jill McCollum, Brooke Stewart, Baylee Stewart and Van Stewart, and two great-grandchildren, Carter McCollum and Andan McCollum. The grands were Papa Doug’s pride and joy.

Doug was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph McCollum Jr., John F. McCollum and Gerald McCollum.

Funeral services were March 10 in the Dillard Funeral Home chapel, with the Rev. Rick Hayes and the Rev. Brandon Wimpey officiating. The Mountain View Senior Men’s Sunday School Class and Lynn McCollum served as honorary pallbearers.

Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Paul Welch officiating the committal service.

Flowers were accepted, and memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church at 336 Mountain View Church Road, Six Mile, SC 29682.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, is assisting the McCollum family in making arrangements.

FRANCES W. NIX

LIBERTY — Mrs. Frances W. Nix, 91, of Liberty, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at her home.

Born in Pickens County, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Hassie Watson and wife of the late Rev. Ralph G Nix.

She was survived by three sons, Glenn Nix of Easley, Dewayne Nix of Liberty and Tony Nix of Madison Heights, Mich., 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was predeceased by her son, Jerry Nix, and daughter, Diane Nix Childress.

Frances was a long time member of Lake View Baptist Church and devoted Christian. She will be missed dearly by all of her loved ones.

Funeral services were held at Lake View Baptist Church on Feb. 27. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens.

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com. Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Nix family.

JAMES (JUNIOR) LESTER ABERCROMBIE

PICKENS — James (Junior) Lester Abercrombie, 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Greenville.

Born in Pickens, he was the son of the late James Lester Abercrombie Sr. and Florence Parker Abercrombie and husband of the late Thaylia Ballenger Chappell Abercrombie.

Mr. Abercrombie worked for many years in the insurance industry and retired as a service manager in the automotive industry.

Survivors include a daughter, Donna (Steven) Lambrecht of Charleston; special friend, Geraldine Cannon of Pickens; two sisters-in-law, Verna Mae Abercrombie and Bobbie Hayes, both of Pickens; and two brothers-in-law, Deeter Chappell and Wayne Chappell. Mr. Abercrombie also leaves several nieces and nephews to share in his memory.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Abercrombie is predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, at 11 a.m. at Porter’s Chapel in Pickens. A committal service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Pickens at 2:30 p.m

Online condolences may be sent to dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Abercrombie family.

JIM R. RIVARD

EASLEY — James Russel “Jim” Rivard, 62, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Born in Saginaw, Mich., he was a son of the late John and Georgia Benson Rivard.

Jim was retired from BMW and was employed with the School District of Pickens County at West End Elementary School. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed all types of cars and spending time with his beloved dog, Fancy.

Surviving are his wife, Pamela Womack Rivard; a daughter, Casey Rivard Griffith (JD) of Easley; stepchildren, Lisa Branham of Camden, Melissa Smith of Liberty and Mark Smith of Irmo; grandchildren, Traeson Turner, Camden Griffith and Adysen Griffith; stepgrandchildren, Kaleb Courville, Emma and Mason Branham; a brother, John and Brenda Rivard of Greenville, and sisters, Barbara and Bill Bastedo of Simpsonville, and Jackie and Norbert Ahrens of Napoleon, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Debra Lynn Rivard, Carole Sue Schmidtman and Suzanne Buffington.

Funeral services were held on March 11 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial following in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.

ETTA MAY MOORE

EASLEY — Etta May Howard Moore, 97, of Nalley Street, wife of the late Heyward Moore, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Born in Coffeyville, Kan., she was a daughter of the late Ansel and Mary Bell Howard.

Mrs. Moore was a homemaker dedicated to her family. She enjoyed making beautiful quilts, going to yard sales and working in her flower garden.

Surviving are her children, Corliss Faye Moore Burckhalter of North West, N.C., Jimmy Ray Moore (Robyn) of Easley, Floyd Glen Moore (Sandie) of Easley, Lloyd Lynn Moore (Rebecca) of Easley, David Bruce Moore (Brenda) of Easley, Darlene Ann Swann (Larry) of Cherokee, N.C., Frances Olivia Moore of Greenville and Harold Cleveland Moore (Linda) of Lipan, Texas; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Moore was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son-in-law, Jerry Burckhalter; a brother; and four sisters.

Funeral services were held on March 12 in the chapel of Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, with burial following in Six Mile Church of God of Prophecy.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.

GARY ALLEN ESUARY

PICKENS — Gary Allen Esuary, 72, of Pickens, went home to be with the Lord on Friday March 8, 2019, at Prisma Health in Greenville.

Born on Dec. 27, 1946, in Pickens County, he was the son of the late Cecil and Mildred Moss Esuary. Gary was a graduate of Greenville Technical College and worked for many years at Swirl Manufacturing and for Park Place Incorporated. He was a member of Cove Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed serving the Lord. He taught the men’s Sunday school class and drove the church bus. One of Gary’s favorite home hobbies included riding his tractor and cutting grass. He loved his family and spent as much time as he could with them.

Surviving are his wife, Eloise Davis Esuary; two children, Denise Gray (Jamie) and Scott Esuary (Angela); one brother, Donnie Esuary; and six grandchildren, Taylor, Bailee, Trisden, Landon, Addyson and Destiny.

Gary was also predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Holcombe and Diane Mabry.

Funeral services were held on March 11 at Cove Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Travis Spivey and the Rev. Gary Edwards officiating. Burial was at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The men’s Sunday school class served as honorary pallbearers.

Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens is assisting the Esuary family in making arrangements.

JO SISK

EASLEY — Betty Jo Stegall Sisk, 86, of Summer Street, wife of the late Enary Sisk Jr., passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Edward Walter Stegall and Ethel Lona Freeman Stegall, Mrs. Sisk was a graduate of Easley High School and retired from Saco-Lowell in Easley with 23 years of service. She was a member of Jones Avenue Baptist Church.

Surviving are her children, Ann Duncan (Stanley) of Easley, Shannon Ross (Marty) of Atlanta and William Carey Sisk of Easley; and a grandson, Matthew Ross.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a grandson, Michael Duncan; sisters, Montez Phillips, Willette Jennings, Aileen Porter and Sue Masters; and brothers, Edward Stegall, Palmer Stegall and Robert Stegall.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Jones Avenue Baptist Church, with entombment to follow in the Robinson Memorial Gardens Chapel of Reflection Mausoleum.

The family is at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Stanley Duncan.

Memorials may be made to Jones Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1688, Easley, SC 29641.

Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.

MARVIN EUGENE MOORE SR.

PICKENS — Marvin E. Moore Sr., 82, husband of the late Pearl Moore, passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.

Born in Oconee County, he was a son of the late Eugen and Almer Simmons Moore.

Survivors include daughters, Betty (Jerry) Arnold of Pickens and Linda (Bobby) Blanton of Greenville; a son, Marvin Moore Jr. of Greenville; grandchildren, Shannon (Matt) Reynolds, Sandra Barringer, Natasha Arnold, Larry Smith, Shane Smith and Tasha Smith; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, Ann and Crystal Best; Brothers, Billy Moore, Edward Moore and Jimmy Moore; sisters, Frances Berry, Hassie Mae Pritchard and Dorothy Moore. Mr. Moore is also survived by the mother of his children, Betty Louise Moore.

Mr. Moore was predeceased by his wife; parents; brothers, Ray Moore and William Moore; and a sister, Irene Moore.

A memorial service was held on March 11 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Moore family.

PAUL EDWARD GILLESPIE

LIBERTY — Paul E. Gillespie, 73, husband of Sybil A. Gillespie, passed from this life on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Pickens County, he was a son of the late Roy Richard Gillespie and Eva Mildred Reece Gillespie. Mr. Gillespie was a member of Solid Rock Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Sybil, of the home; children, Doyle Gillespie, Richard (Lynn) Gillespie, Jeannie Youngblood, Christa Harvey, Brian Gillespie, Michelle Brown, Dana Anthony, Paula (James) Pace and Eva (Jeff) Venable; 38 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Alice Robbins and Linda Bolding; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gillespie was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Sheila Kalaikai; a brother, Doyle Gillespie; and a sister, Shirley Clark.

A memorial service was held on March 9 in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home, officiated by Brother Billy Wayne Bolding.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Gillespie family.

LEILA S. LYDA LEWIS

PICKENS — Mrs. Leila Syble Lyda Lewis, 89, wife of the late Garvin Hullett Lewis, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, a daughter of the late Henry and Opal Breedlove Lyda, Mrs. Lewis was retired from Mayfair Mills-Pickens Division with more than 30 years of service, and was a life-long member of Pickens Church of God.

Surviving are a daughter, Sybil Ann Lewis Chambers (Thomas) of Easley; three grandchildren, Shanna Loftis (Matt), Starla Chambers (James) and Summer Limbaugh (Aaron); one great-grandchild, Grayson Limbaugh; and numerous brothers and sisters. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Lewis was predeceased by five siblings.

Private graveside services were held at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.