Courier Obituaries 6-26-19

VERNA MARIE ROCCO

CENTRAL — Verna Marie Rocco, 79, passed from this life Thursday, June 20, 2019, at her home.

Born in New Castle, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Kenneth L. Book Sr. and the late Georgetta Clark Book.

Verna was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed playing bingo, was a vendor at the Anderson Jockey Lot and an avid news watcher, and she loved her family.

Survivors include a daughter Elizabeth Holbert (Timothy Mize) of Liberty; grandchildren, Curtis Holbert, Benjamin Holbert, Michael Holbert, J. J. Holbert, Michelle Pickens, Cherokee Holbert and Cheyenne Holbert; 10 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Georgia Belle Hunter, Linda Trott and Marilyn Schreffler; and a brother, David L. Book Sr.

Verna was predeceased by her parents, a sister, Delorce Book Wilson, and a brother, Kenneth L. Book Jr.

A graveside service was held on June 24 at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Mountain View Funeral Home is assisting the Rocco family.

TERESA ANN SEKERCHAK

PICKENS — Teresa Sekerchak, 55, passed from this life Friday, June 14, 2019.

Born in Pickens County, she was a daughter of the late Homer Henry Chapman and the late Sarah Marie Bryant Chapman.

Survivors include two sons, Thomas Lee Sekerchak of Greenville and Travis Holland of Townville; four grandchildren; two sisters, Paula Youngblood of Travelers Rest and Joyce Ann Chapman of Pickens; two brothers, Sammy Joe Chapman of Pickens and Bobby Joe Chapman of Pickens; and nieces and nephews, Derek Homer Henry Arnold, Kala Marie Gilstrap, Cory Dustin Arnold, Billy Joe Chapman, Richard Lee Chapman, Matthew Powell, Heather Powell and Kaitlyn Powell.

Teresa was predeceased by her parents, a daughter, Jessica Bryant, a sister, Linda Arnold, and a brother, Billy Jean Chapman.

The family gathered in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home to honor Teresa’s life on June 24.

Mountain View Funeral Home is assisting the Sekerchak family.

DORIS “MIMI” HOOVER

PICKENS — Doris Evelyn Stewart Hoover, 91, loving wife of the late Dwight Eugene Hoover, passed from this life on Tuesday June 18, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Hoover was born in Statesville, N.C., a daughter of the late James Henry and Ida Eller Stewart. She graduated from Celeste Henkle School and attended Mitchell College in Statesville. The majority of her career was spent in business accounting for Carolina Ford Motor Co. and Superior Paving Co. She was a lifelong member of New Bethany Baptist Church in Statesville, N.C. She was one of the founders of American Field Services, which brought foreign exchange students to West Iredell High School. She served in various PTA and children’s organizations and was an accomplished seamstress and gardener.

Survivors include two beloved daughters, Dr. Susan Hoover Achilles of Pickens and Trudy Hoover Whitehurst and her husband J. Daniel Whitehurst of Seneca; and grandson, the Rev. Joseph Stewart Whitehurst of Aiken. She is also survived by a niece and several nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Hoover was the last surviving member of her immediate family, which included her siblings Abe, Conrad, Glen, Jerry and Gladys Stewart Dalton. She was also predeceased by cherished grandson Patrick Hoover Whitehurst.

The family received friends Monday, June 24, at Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at New Bethany Baptist Church, 106 Eufola Road, Statesville, NC 28677.

Burial will follow at Mt. Hermon Lutheran Church, 106 Mt. Hermon Road, Statesville, NC 28625, with the Rev. Joseph Stewart Whitehurst officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Bethany Baptist Church, 106 Eufola Road, Statesville, NC 28677.

A message of condolence may be expressed to the family by visiting DillardFunerals.com.