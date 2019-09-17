Courier Obituaries 9-18-19

RUDOLF STURNER

CENTRAL — Rudolf “Rudy” Hartwig Stürner, 66, husband of Janice Evelyn Allen Stürner, passed away suddenly on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Rudy was born in Aidlingen, Germany, son of the late Hoyt Powell and Hermine Stürner. He was retired from Ryobi after 46 years as a senior lab technician. He was member of Liberty First Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoying fishing, football and spending time with his little fur baby, Bella.

Surviving are his wife of the home; daughter, Penny Winchester (Donald) of Easley; son, Jonathan Stürner (Sara) of Central; one brother, Patrick Powell of Easley; three grandchildren, Tiffany Barnes (David), Will Stürner and Katie Stürner; and one great-grandchild, Dakota Barnes.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service were held on Sept. 11 at Liberty First Baptist Church. Burial was held at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central.

Condolences may be expressed at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at the Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home.

TOMMY GRANT

EASLEY — Mr. Thomas “Tommy” Franklin Grant, 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at McCall’s Hospice House in Simpsonville.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Christopher C. Grant and the late Mattie Holcombe Grant.

Mr. Grant was retired from Johnson Motor Lines after 32 years of dedicated service and was a member of the Local #28 Teamsters.

Following retirement, he was employed with Wagner Systems in Greenville. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and devoted member of the Disciples for Christ Bible Fellowship Class.

Mr. Grant proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he received the Korean Service Medal with a Bronze Star and a Meritorious Unit Commendation.

Surviving are three sons, Billy Grant (Beverly) and Barry Grant (Andrea), all of Easley, and Shane Grant (Tammy) of Ninety Six; six grandchildren, Amber Freeman (Rusty), Chris Grant (Ashley), Caleb Grant, Madelyn Grant, Collier Grant and Max Grant; and seven great-grandchildren, Addie Freeman, Ellis Freeman, Grant Freeman, Rylee Freeman, Wells Freeman, Liam Grant and River Grant.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife of 52 years, Mary Jo Dacus Grant; a daughter, Donna Grant Rollins; his second wife, Janie Lark Grant; a brother, Harold Grant; and a sister, Martha Williams.

Funeral services were held on Sept. 12 at Rock Springs Baptist Church, with burial following in the Georges Creek Baptist Church cemetery.

The family members are at their respective homes.

Condolences may be expressed online at robinsonfuneralhomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, Easley, which is assisting the family.

PHIL MERCK

CENTRAL — Julius Phillip “Phil” Merck, 66, of 494 Maw Bridge Road, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at the Cottingham Hospice House.

Born in Easley, he was a son of the late Julius Clarence and Margaret Byrd Merck.

He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and walk through the woods.

Phil’s friendly demeanor blessed him with a multitude of friends, and he will be greatly missed by all of them.

Surviving are a sister, Marilyn Swords (Mike) of Liberty; a brother, Roger Merck (Linda) of Central; a special friend, James Whitmire (Karen) of Sunset; and several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.

Funeral services to celebrate Phil’s life were conducted on Sept. 14 in the Liberty Mortuary chapel. Burial was held at Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

DIANE ELIZABETH MORGAN

SUNSET — Diane Elizabeth Morgan, 65, passed from this life on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.

Born in Pickens, she was the daughter of Carol Kathrine Haynes.

She was retired from AnMed Health Cannon Hospital in Pickens and was very loved by the Sunset community friends.

Survivors include two brothers, Larry Charles Page (Donna) and Dennis Page; and a sister, Debbie Lynn Robinson (Jerry), all of Pickens. She also leaves two nieces, a nephew, nine great-nieces, a nephew and one great-great-nephew to share in her memory.

Services will be held at a later date.

Palmetto Cremation Services is assisting the Morgan family.

NANCY J. REDDING

EASLEY — Nancy J. Redding, 92, wife of the late Douglas Lay Redding, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Redding was the daughter of the late Gladys Kimple Snellbaker and Clyde Everett Snellbaker. She was a member of Siloam Baptist Church in Easley.

Surviving are her daughter, Lori Ann Redding Buchhop (Richard Buchop); grandson Aaron Douglas Buchhop (Marana Moore Buchhop); sister, Sally Snellbaker Semmler; and four nephews, Scott Semmler, Todd Semmler, Craig Snellbaker and Bradley Snellbaker.

Memorials may be made to Siloam Baptist Church, 229 Siloam Road, Easley, SC 29642, or Providence Hospice, 202 Wall St., Piedmont, SC 29673.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Redding family.

RICKEY SHANNON DUNCAN

PICKENS — Rickey Shannon Duncan, 44, son of Tena Martin Duncan and the late Rickey Dale Duncan, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Shannon loved the sport of rodeo and was passionate about bull riding. Shannon was a carpenter and enjoyed building.

Shannon is survived by his mother, Tena Duncan of Pickens; a daughter, Taylor Danielle Muncrief; his grandmother, Ruby Duncan of Pickens; four grandchildren; siblings, Amanda Darnell, Cory Chapman and Terry Lee Chapman; aunts, Susan (Lee) Poole and Cindy Garrison; uncle, Danny Duncan; and cousins, Jason Poole, Carrie Gilstrap, Morgan Duncan, Ross Duncan, Sabrina Bowers and Amy Jo Poole-Bonaparte.

He was predeceased by his father, Rickey Dale Duncan; and his grandparents, Ralph Duncan and Ray (Helen) Martin.

There will be a memorial service on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Mountain View Funeral Home. Receiving of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service in the chapel starting at 3 p.m.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Duncan family.

JERRI ELLENBURG

NORRIS — Jerri Carol Ellenburg, 59, of 208 Mildred St., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born in Pickens, she was a daughter of the late Gerald Douglas Charping and Elizabeth Kelley Gilstrap. She loved birds, music and gardening, and she was known for her green thumb and being able to grow just about anything.

Surviving are a daughter, Adrienne Sexton (Skeet) of Liberty; a sister, Cynthia Gilstrap of Liberty; a brother, Tony Charping of Liberty; and two grandchildren, Mario “Nykell” King Jr. and Skye Sexton.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Robbie Charping.

Memorial services to honor Jerri’s life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in the Liberty Mortuary Chapel. The family will greet with friends and family following the service.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting libertymortuary.com. Liberty Mortuary is handling arrangements.

JOHN WILLIAM INMAN

EASLEY — John William Inman, 65, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Greenville.

Born in Bakersfield, Calif., he was the son of the late Walter William Inman and Lillie Lydia Camus Inman. He was also the husband of Fran Inman. John loved his family and his country, He served his country in both the United States Marine Corp and the United States Navy.

Survivors include his loving wife Fran of 35 years; two sons, Wayne Carroll of Kent, Wash., and Sunny Inman of Easley; two daughters, Courtney Inman of Easley and Amie Mitchell (Mark) of Seaside, Ore.; and a brother, Jimmy Heckman of Las Vegas. John also leaves 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren to share in his memory. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a brother, Danny Inman, and a sister, Jackie Heckman.

A memorial service was held on Sept. 17 at Jones Avenue Baptist Church in Easley, with the Rev. Zach Shaw officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to The Wounded Warrior Project in John’s name.

Online condolences may be made to dillardfunerals.com.

Dillard Funeral Home is assisting the Inman family.