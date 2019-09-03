Courier Trespass Notices 9-4-19
In the state of South Carolina, trespass after notice is a misdemeanor criminal offense prohibited by section 16-11-620 for the South Carolina Code.
Those who enter upon the lands of others without the permission of the owner or manager shall be deemed guilty of misdemeanor trespassing. All persons are hereby notified and warned not to hunt, fish, cut timber or trespass in any manner whatsoever upon the lands of the undersigned:
Jimmy C. McGrew Oct. 2019
L.C. Russell Sept. 2019
Barry S. Durham Sept. 2019
Dorothy Folger Pence Trust Sept. 2019
Randall and Lynne Griffin Sept. 2020
Deborah Lusk Young
and Lola S Lusk Jan. 2020
James and Sheila Stansell Jan. 2020
Kathy R. Hunter Jan. 2020
Charles M. Smith, Jr. Jan. 2020
Raymon and Patricia Mellard Jan. 2020
Violet K. and
Clarence G. Simmons Feb. 2020
Lounelle Simmons Feb. 2020
Judy E. McJunkin Feb. 2020
Sue Ellen Dover Mar. 2020
George Hannah Mar. 2020
Murpree Farm LLC Mar. 2020
Sarah Rampey Mar. 2020
James Dan Winchester and
Avanelle S. Winchester Mar. 2020
Betty L. Haynes April 2020
James R. and
Irene O. Hooper May 2020
Barbara Dodgens June 2020
John Hendricks July 2020
Susan P. Gilstrap and
Michael H. Pilgrim July 2020
Larry and/or Bertie Gibson Aug. 2020
Artistic Builders, Inc. Aug. 2020
Rose Marie and Greg D’Ginto Aug. 2020
Cathy Diane O. Clark. Aug. 2020
Treadwell and Erica Zieigler Aug. 2020
Echo Valley Land Trust,
William L. Betts, Trustee Feb. 2021
Dollie G. Morris Jan. 2021
Rocky Nimmons Jan. 2021