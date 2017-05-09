Daniel girls win region track meet

PIEDMONT — The Daniel High School girls won the Region I-4A championship at the region track meet at Wren High School on April 23-24, also taking region athlete and coach of the year honors.

The Daniel girls took first place with 174 points, followed by Wren (79), Pickens (62), Greenville (51) and Belton-Honea Path (28). On the boys’ side, Wren led the way with 123.5 points, followed by Daniel (83),

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login