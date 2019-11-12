Daniel girls win second state golf title

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — The Daniel High School girls’ golf team finished last season on top of the world.

The Lions dominated the competition on their way to a Class 4A state championship — a first for the program — but the team undoubtedly faced questions following the graduations of top performers Gillian O’Brien and Emileigh Swords.

Daniel head coach Andy Swords and his girls answered those questions in resounding fashion on Oct. 29, when the team brought home its second consecutive state championship by a margin of nearly 60 strokes.

The Lions, fresh off their fifth consecutive upper state championship, entered state tournament play confident in

You do not have permission to view this content