Deadline approaching to buy bricks for Kimberly Hampton Memorial Park

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The deadline to order bricks that will form a walk at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Park in Easley is approaching.

Friday, Jan. 31, is the last day to order bricks.

The park, the result of an effort known as Operation Dragonfly, is located adjacent to the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library.

Its centerpiece, an OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter, was installed on Dec. 12.

The helicopter is a replica of the one flown by Hampton when she was shot down

