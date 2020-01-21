Deadline approaching to buy bricks for Kimberly Hampton Memorial Park
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — The deadline to order bricks that will form a walk at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Park in Easley is approaching.
Friday, Jan. 31, is the last day to order bricks.
The park, the result of an effort known as Operation Dragonfly, is located adjacent to the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library.
Its centerpiece, an OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter, was installed on Dec. 12.
The helicopter is a replica of the one flown by Hampton when she was shot down
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login