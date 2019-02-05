Decades-old Clemson University barn a ‘total loss’ after fire

By Riley Morningstar

CLEMSON — A fire early Friday morning consumed and destroyed a Clemson University recreation building that had stood for nearly a century.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a fire alarm at Clemson’s Snow Family Outdoor Fitness and Wellness Center at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Friday.

“The first engine arrived to find smoke showing, and when they made entry, there was heavy fire in the building,” Clemson University Fire Department Chief Bill Daniel said. “We called for additional resources and protected the adjacent office buildings with our vehicles, so we focused on protecting those. No injuries have been reported. We’re truly blessed.”

Clemson University spokesman John Gouch said the destroyed building — known as the “Y Barn” — had been a staple on campus for decades.

Gouch said the university’s new outdoor adventure center is planned to be

