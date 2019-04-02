Defender asks for more staff in future

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Thirteenth Judicial Circuit public defender Chris Scalzo is asking Pickens County Council to consider helping his office add more staff in future years.

Scalzo gave an update to Pickens County Council during a recent meeting.

Scalzo is requesting $296,564 in funding from Pickens County for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

His request is $8,728 more than Pickens County’s portion of his office’s funding for the current fiscal year.

Scalzo said that increase is primarily to cover a 3 percent increase in employee salaries.

“It’s not a request for any positions,” he said.

The $216,258 in funding Pickens County provided in fiscal year

