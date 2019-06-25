Dennis Chastain honored by state

Pickens County historian and naturalist Dennis Chastain was recently honored with a South Carolina State House resolution by Rep. Davey Hiott. The resolution honored Chastain for his outstanding work of history, research, articles and countless tours to help promote the Upstate region. Chastain’s knowledge of and understanding of this information is second to none, the proclamation said. Pictured are Chastain, center, with his wife, Jane, and Hiott, along with Pickens County Councilmen Wes Hendricks, left, and Roy Costner, right.