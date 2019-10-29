Deputies involved in deadly shooting returned to duty

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark returned two deputies involved in a fatal shooting earlier this month to active duty on Friday.

On Oct. 19, deputies responded a report of a domestic disturbance at 278 Nursery Road in Easley.

After arriving, the deputies were “involved in a use-of-force incident that resulted in the death of an

You do not have permission to view this content