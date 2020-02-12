Despite hot start, Liberty girls fall against Bulldogs

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — In the midst of a five-game losing streak, the Liberty Red Devil girls’ basketball team seemed poised to turn things around on Friday night.

The Red Devils jumped out to a hot start and held a 23-22 halftime lead over Pendleton — which sits at second place in the region standings. Liberty just couldn’t hold on though, turning the ball over in droves as the Bulldogs pulled away for a 52-39 win.

“In the second half we really went back into some old habits,” Liberty head coach Gregg Thomas said. “We were throwing the ball away with some

