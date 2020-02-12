Devils beat Pendleton

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — After falling behind early, the Liberty High School boys’ basketball team looked to be in big trouble on Friday night against the Pendleton Bulldogs.

However, the standout play of senior point guard Bradyn Moss and junior forward E.J. Stafford turned things around in a hurry, as the Red Devils fended off the Bulldogs in a 58-51 win.

“This is a great win for us,” Liberty coach Jonathan Dilworth said. “We got after it

