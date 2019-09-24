Devils off to hot start

The 10-and-under Liberty Lady Devils recreation softball team is off to a hot start this fall softball season. The undefeated Devils beat Easley 5-1 on Sept. 16. The following night, the Devils added another victory over Wren behind the strength of a three-run inside-the-park home run by Payton Watson and a stellar pitching performance from Aubrey Moore for a 3-0 win. The Lady Devils, 5-0, took on the Clemson Orange team at home on Tuesday, but results were unavailable at press time. Up next, the Lady Devils will be off for a week before taking on the Clemson Purple team at Stone Field in Clemson on Oct. 1. Above: Moore pitches during the Devils’ win over Wren.