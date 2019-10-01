Devils stay unbeaten
Following another weeks worth of games, the 10u Liberty Lady Devils softball team remains undefeated. The Lady Devils began the week on Sept. 24, against their self named rival, Clemson-Central Orange. After a weeks worth of trash talk, Liberty was expecting a tough battle, and the Lady Devils answered in a big way. Aubrey Moore provided another spectacular performance on the mound and a huge hit from Hayden Mitchell gave Liberty a 3-0 win to move to 6-0 on the season.
Next, the Lady Devils moved on to face Clemson Purple on the road. Liberty breezed to victory in the contest with Payton Watson throwing a nearly perfect game with the help of some strong defense around the diamond. The offense did its part as well, scoring runs at will in a 9-1 win. Now 7-0, Liberty will take a week off due to games being rescheduled.