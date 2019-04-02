Dilworth named Liberty High boys’ basketball coach

LIBERTY — Jonathan Dilworth, who has led the Liberty High School Red Devil girls’ basketball team for the past five seasons, has been named boys’ basketball coach for next school year.

Dilworth will also continue in his role as associate athletic director at the school.

“Coach Dilworth has earned the trust and respect of our community, faculty and staff, and most importantly our student-athletes,” Liberty principal Josh Oxendine said. “I have great confidence in his ability to thrive and lead in this new role.”

Dilworth is a product of the School District of Pickens County

