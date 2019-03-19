District gets positive feedback for digital learning days project

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

COLUMBIA — A report prepared for the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee contains overwhelmingly positive feedback for pilot school districts — including Pickens — that allowed instruction for students at home when schools were closed due to inclement weather.

The report was prepared by former School District of Pickens County superintendent Lee D’Andrea, who deferred comments to EOC executive director Melanie Barton. Barton said the state “couldn’t have asked for five better districts to pilot this program.” In addition to Pickens, the other school districts involved in the pilot program were Anderson District 5, Kershaw and Spartanburg 1 and 7.

“The key takeaway I’m getting is that these five districts worked

You do not have permission to view this content