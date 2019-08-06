Do hummingbirds really hum?

Have you ever wondered why hummingbirds will fight over access to a feeder when there’s plenty to go around? It’s almost like humans. There’s a feeder right outside my kitchen window. To refill it, all it takes is to open the window, detach the feeder from its hook, clean it and refill it.

There are eight little openings in the feeder, and in theory eight hummingbirds could eat at a time.

But even if there are but two competing for the sweetened water, they will attack each other. I read that the red dye in hummingbird water can be hazardous, so I mix my own for the feeder. When there’s a crowd out ther I’ll mix four cups,. As the population declines the amount will be reduced

