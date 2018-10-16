Driver dies after dump truck flips

SUNSET — A dump truck driver died after his truck flipped down an embankment Monday morning in Pickens County.

Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan identified the victim as 55-year-old Allan J. Cyr of Chesnee.

A call came in at 10:28 a.m. reporting a dump truck accident on F Van Clayton Memorial Highway near Hancock Road, authorities said.

Upon arrival, Pickens County Emergency Services found a dump truck overturned at the bottom of a 60-foot embankment, according to a county

You do not have permission to view this content