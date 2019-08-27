Driving them Glazy

You Drive Me Glazy Mini Gourmet Donuts opened its doors at 317 E. Main St. in Pickens on Saturday. Michael Hine and Bettina Koepke cut the ribbon on their ‘50s-style donut shop, serving warm donuts where customers pick their glaze, topping and drizzle. Close family friends Sandra De Alemar and John and Chloe Grier helped create the one-of-a-kind donuts while guests waited in anticipation. In attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Lisa Turnick, Jacquelyn Gamble, Liza Holder, Lisa Bryant and Donna Owens from the Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce, city administrator David Poulson, acting county administrator Ken Roper, Lake Hartwell Country’s Anna Chastain and other Pickens residents.